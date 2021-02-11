Nexstar Inc. Names Lori Tavoularis Chief Revenue Officer of Digital Division

Expanded Revenue Team to Leverage Nexstar Inc.’s Massive Reach and Usage in Lifestyle and Entertainment Sectors

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Division of Nexstar Inc. , a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the promotion of Lori Tavoularis to Chief Revenue Officer/EVP Revenue Operations. In this newly created role, she will oversee all revenue-related functions for Nexstar Inc.’s Digital Division, including national, local and programmatic sales and digital marketing services. Based in Chicago, Ms. Tavoularis will assume her new duties immediately and report to Karen Brophy, President of the Digital Division of Nexstar Inc.



Nexstar’s Digital Division also announced the appointment of Jennifer Scilabro as SVP, Local Digital Sales, and the promotion of Wil Danielson to SVP, National Digital Sales, both reporting to Tavoularis. Ms. Scilabro will lead local digital sales strategy and execution, the evolution of local sales products, and training and talent development. Mr. Danielson will lead the division’s national sales team, working with major advertising agencies and Fortune 500 companies.

“As the digital division continues to expand its local and national brands, lifestyle and entertainment remain central growth areas,” said Ms. Brophy. “Lori has the expertise and business acumen to allow us to build new digital offerings and bringing top-tier advertising solutions to clients. Together with Jennifer, Wil and the rest of the team, we are laser focused on leveraging the tremendous overall use of Nexstar’s digital assets. Our local websites and mobile apps counted over 90 million average unique monthly users in 2020 and we are pursuing a range of opportunities to maximize the value of Nexstar’s content, national reach and significant consumer digital usage across multiple platforms.”

Ms. Tavoularis first joined Nexstar Inc. in June 2019, overseeing digital revenue and operations, and brings a deep understanding of the company’s digital business. Prior to joining Nexstar Inc., she served as the as the Head of Supply for the Global Advertising Business at Rakuten, Inc., and previously was SVP, Digital Revenue and Operations, for Tribune Publishing, where she oversaw all of the company's digital revenue operations.

“I am thrilled to step into this new role and support Karen as Nexstar Inc.’s Digital Division continues to grow within and beyond the lifestyle and entertainment sectors,” said Tavoularis. “We have a tremendous foothold both locally and nationally, reaching 116 unique markets in the United States. I look forward to building on that foothold in partnership with Jennifer and Wil by developing and enhancing our product offerings.”

Ms. Scilabro brings 25 years of experience in sales execution, leading media organizations in digital strategy and revenue development. Mr. Danielson previously served as the Digital Division’s Head of Revenue and Client Success, overseeing sales, operations and fulfillment.

Ms. Scilabro and Mr. Danielson begin their new roles immediately.

