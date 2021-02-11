MacroGenics Names Federica O’Brien to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Federica “Freddi” O’Brien, President of CFO’Brien Consulting, LLC, to its Board of Directors.

Federica O’Brien is a veteran executive with 25 years of financial and operational leadership in biopharmaceutical, medical device, and technology companies and currently serves on the Board of Directors of TELA Bio, Inc. where she also chairs the Audit Committee. Ms. O’Brien will be joining MacroGenics’ Audit Committee.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. O’Brien to the Board. She is a highly experienced financial and strategic leader in our industry and will prove invaluable to our team," said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. "We will benefit from Freddi’s deep expertise and guidance as we prepare for the launch of our first product and continue to advance our potential treatment options for patients with cancer."

Ms. O’Brien has held a variety of senior roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Controller and Director of Financial Reporting, at companies ranging from nonclinical through commercial stage. These companies have included Complexa Inc., Cerecor Inc., Cervilenz Inc., Cardiokine Inc., Barrier Therapeutics, Inc. and Infonautics, Inc.

Before specializing in life sciences and technology, Ms. O’Brien spent over a decade in professional service accounting firms, most recently at Coopers & Lybrand (PricewaterhouseCoopers), where she was focused on high growth companies in multiple industries. Ms. O’Brien received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Rutgers University and is a Certified Public Accountant-Inactive, retired after thirty-eight years.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors.

