SO’BiO étic®, Certified Organic Beauty Brand From France, Makes the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Give Your Special Someone a Touch of French Beauty

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This St. Valentine’s Day, instead of sending your wife or girlfriend flowers, give them the special touch of French organic beauty care from SO’BiO étic®, which is now available at Walmart.com.

“We have a wide range of certified organic beauty products that would be perfect for your loved ones on Valentine’s Day,” said Sabrina Vincent, Area Director of the Americas for Léa Nature, the parent company of SO’BiO étic®. “Our organic beauty brand is the best way to reveal a woman’s natural beauty.

“SO’BiO étic products enhance the natural beauty in women every day,” she added.

Sabrina said its parent company, Léa Nature, aims to give every woman the means to enhance her natural beauty every day.

The U.S. launch will focus on SO’BiO étic’s major product line, Pour une Peau Parfaite, a simple routine based on the sacred lotus flower from Vietnam:

Organic brightening moisturizing cream to plump up your skin Organic cleansing foam to clean your delicate skin Organic tone correcting serum to correct skin texture Organic perfecting moisturizing cream for a zero-defect mission Organic Radiance revealing gel-cream – NIGHT to revitalize your skin

You will also find on Walmart.com four other major SO’BiO étic® lines:

Précieux Argan Peaux Matures ideal for mature skin. Pur Bamboo, which eliminates all impurities and purifies the skin Hydra Aloe Vera, to deeply hydrate the skin Haircare. Soft-Hair Shampoo with almond milk and rice protein.

“We founded SO’BiO étic to give women affordable organic certified beauty products,” Sabrina said. “We wanted women to have an alternative to the standard beauty brands that are filled with parabens, silicone, sulfate, and other dangerous chemicals.”

SO’BiO étic® is certified by Ecocert, the European certification standard for organic products. The French beauty brand, which is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, also supports diverse environmental projects through the “1% for the planet Club”.

“So, when you buy your wife or girlfriend a gift for Valentine’s Day, give her something special that will make her feel naturally beautiful every day. Give her SO’BiO étic® beauty care products from the No. 1 organic and natural beauty brand in France,” Sabrina said.

“If you can’t bring her to see the beauty of France, then give her a little souvenir from France,” she added.

For more information, visit Walmart.com.

* IIRI – France HMSM – Organic & Natural cosmetic panel – CAM P09 2019

