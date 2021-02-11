Ninepoint Partners LP Announces change to High Interest Savings Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today a change to the settlement period for the ETF series of Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund (NEO: NSAV). Effective February 16, 2021, the Fund’s ETF series will adopt a T+1 settlement period for trades dated February 16 onwards, to align with the other series of the Fund.



The objective of the Ninepoint High Interest Savings Fund is to maximize yield on cash balances, while providing easy access to investments with daily liquidity. The Fund invests in high interest savings accounts offered at Schedule 1 Canadian Banks.

The Fund is structured to look for reasonable returns in the short term and offer daily liquidity without penalty for redemptions. The current underlying investments of the Fund have an interest rate of 0.75%*

*The interest rate on the underlying investments of the fund is effective as at March 30, 2020 and is subject to change. The interest rate does not represent your individual return as the fund is subject to Management Fees on Series F/ETF of 0.14% and on Series A of 0.39%. The Manager currently absorbs all other expenses.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

