Occlusion Devices Market Size Worth USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027 | Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases is One of the Significant Factors Influencing the Occlusion Devices Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in occlusion devices makret include Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global occlusion devices market is projected to be worth USD 4,378.5 Million by 2027growing at a CAGR of 5.0%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics published by the American Health Association in 2016, 15.5 million individuals in the US suffer from coronary heart disease, with the prevalence of the disease increasing with age in both men and women. Balloon occlusion devices finds usage in the prevention of pericardial tamponade by lowering the blood loss and ameliorating consequent myocardial ischemia injury.

Increasing research & development activities by research and academic institutes worldwide play an instrumental role in boost the growth of the occlusion devices market. For instance, In Feb 2020, an occlusion devise based on Nitinol was developed by the Sree Chitra Thirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology for atrial septal defect non-surgical closure.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/399

Top Companies Profiled in Veterinary Vaccines Market Report are:

Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Acrostak AG, Cook Group, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, BD Peripheral Intervention, Inc. made an announcement about the receiving of FDA approval for the Caterpillar arterial and micro arterial embolization devices.

Liquid embolic agents are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period, due to its various benefits comprising deep penetration capability into the AVM nidus, permanent embolization using durable pedicle/vessel obliteration, and the potential to be administered via small, flow-directed, and flexible catheters with atraumatic and safe manipulations into the most distal vasculature places.

The application of occlusion devices in oncology is gaining substantial momentum in the market. Processes, such as embolization prevents blood flow to a tumor, decreasing blood loss at the time of surgery. A secondary advantage of this procedure involves easy identification of tumor margins and then removing the tumor with minimal effort.

The occlusion devices market in the North American region, led by the US, held the largest share in 2019, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic amongst the regional population, increasing healthcare expenses, and growing population of the elderly people. Also, the presence of leading market players in the region and growing cognizance about the perils of chronic diseases drive market growth.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/399

Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Occlusion Removal Devices Balloon Occlusion Devices Stent Retrievers Coil Retrievers Suction & Aspiration Devices Embolization Devices Embolic Coils Liquid Embolic Agents Tubal Occlusion Devices Support Devices Microcatheters Guidewires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Neurology Cardiology Peripheral Vascular Diseases Urology Oncology Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Diagnostics Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Research Institutes Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/occlusion-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs