Clinical Biomarkers Market to Reach USD 38.79 Billion By 2027 | Global Analysis, Statistics, Industry Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by Emergen Research

Key players in the clinical biomarkers market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to reach a market size of USD 38.79 billion at a steady CAGR of 10.2% in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among the growing population. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, rising tobacco use, exposure to secondhand smoke, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol are some key factors driving growth of the clinical biomarkers market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Increasing research and development activities for technological advancements of clinical biomarkers is expected to offer growth opportunities for major players in the market in future. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders among the growing geriatric population globally is contributing significantly to rising utilization of clinical biomarkers for neurological disease treatment. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to minimize the healthcare burden and rising focus on early detection of diseases are factors expected to support growth of the clinical biomarkers market going ahead.

Key Highlights in The Report

In September 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced a collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG for development, designing, and commercialization of diagnostic tests for therapeutic products across the therapeutic pipeline of Novartis. The collaboration is expected to support the development of serum Neurofilament Light Chain (sNFL) immunoassay in order to support the MS and other neuroscience programs of Novartis. The neurofilament light chain (NFL) is a highly specific biomarker for nerve cell injury measured in cerebral spinal fluid and blood.

Safety biomarkers segment accounted for largest revenue share of 41.8% in 2019. Increasing adoption of safety biomarkers in drug research and production field is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the safety biomarkers segment in the clinical biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Cancer disease segment accounted for largest revenue share of 37.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for reliable and fast diagnostic instruments and a steep rise in global prevalence of cancer are key factors driving usage of clinical biomarkers in cancer treatment.

Personalized medicines segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the clinical biomarkers market in 2019. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of personalized medicines has been driving demand for personalized medicines, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives in various countries in the region to minimize healthcare burden and increasing investment by leading biomarker companies for advancements in clinical biomarkers are factors expected to drive growth of the clinical biomarkers market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Safety Efficacy Validation

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Diseases Immunological Diseases Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Personalized Medicines Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



