Colliers Named one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2021

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today that it has been named to Forbes' 2021 list of America's Best Large Employers. The list recognizes employee satisfaction across 500 large companies.



“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Gil Borok, Colliers President & CEO | U.S. “We are proud and appreciative of the enterprising work our people do to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations and accelerate their success.”

America’s Best Large Employers were selected based on an independent survey where 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding their employer. The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations.

“This recognition is a testament that our Colliers culture allows our people to invest in relationships to deliver enduring value, cultivates the ambition and differences each of them has to offer and drives our collective success,” said Kerris Hougardy, Colliers Vice President of People Services | North America.

