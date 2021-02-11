Paul Omohundro joins Galaxy Gaming as Vice President of Business Development

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced today that Paul Omohundro has joined the Company in the position of Vice President of Business Development. Omohundro will be responsible for expanding Galaxy Gaming’s business through exploring new markets and discovering innovative products and services to further provide value to casino clients.



Omohundro is an accomplished sales leader and business development executive with more than two decades of experience. Most recently, Omohundro was Vice President of Business and Product Development for Empire Technological Group in partnership with LT Game after completing a consulting contract with Axes Network as Vice President of Sales for Global Gaming Manufacturers.

Galaxy Gaming President and CEO, Todd Cravens said, “Paul’s addition to our team will focus on new markets and new products. These new markets include land-based casinos as well as iGaming, the fastest growing part of our business. We have a number of new product and market opportunities, and Paul will drive these to commercial success.”

Omohundro said, “I’m excited to be joining Galaxy Gaming at this challenging and opportunistic time in our industry. I look forward to working with, and bringing my expertise to, the executive leadership and the rest of the Galaxians, to broaden their product portfolio and market penetration, and deliver great value for our operators and players.”

Regarded as an expert in his field, Omohundro has appeared on the cover of Casino Enterprise Management, and has been a guest speaker at G2E, Raving’s Table Game Conference, and the UNLV Gaming Institute. Omohundro honorably served his country in the United States Navy and is an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

