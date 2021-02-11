Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,969 in the last 365 days.

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of February 26 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc.

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

  Q1 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
       
  Date : Thursday, February 25, 2021
  Time : 4:15 PM
  Dial-in numbers : 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471
  Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors 
       
  CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
       
  Availability dates : February 25 (7:30 PM) to March 11 (11:59 PM)
  Access telephone numbers : 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367
  Access code : 5584867

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2021 fiscal year, for your information:

  2021 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS  
       
  2nd quarter : Wednesday, June 9, 2021
  3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 8, 2021
  4th quarter : Thursday, December 9, 2021

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.