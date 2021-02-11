Transcontinental Inc. – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Release of First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will hold virtually its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 2:00 p.m. For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the meeting will be accessible as of February 26 in the “Presentations and events” page of the Investors section of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc.

Transcontinental Inc. will also release its first quarter 2021 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

Q1 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL Date : Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time : 4:15 PM Dial-in numbers : 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates : February 25 (7:30 PM) to March 11 (11:59 PM) Access telephone numbers : 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 Access code : 5584867

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2021 fiscal year, for your information:

2021 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS 2nd quarter : Wednesday, June 9, 2021 3rd quarter : Wednesday, September 8, 2021 4th quarter : Thursday, December 9, 2021

Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc