REAL AMERICA’S VOICE ANNOUNCES NEW PROGRAM CONFRONTING THE CULTURE WARS HEAD ON
Aubrey Shines to deliver bold, courageous commentary on culture, politics and moreARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real America’s Voice, a linear, digital news network owned by Performance One Media is pleased to announce the launch of a new show starring popular conservative author, speaker, and co-founder of Conservative Clergy of Color, Bishop Aubrey Shines.
Shines’s new show, America Shines, which premieres on Real America’s Voice on Saturday, February 13, will tackle the hot-button, and increasingly divisive, socio-political issues that many media commentators and politicians are too timid to touch. From race relations, to police shootings, to the role of Christianity in American public life, no topic will be too controversial and nothing is off the table.
“We’re thrilled to add Shines’s fearless voice to our programming lineup,” said Performance One Media CEO Howard Diamond. “His unique perspective and take-no-prisoners approach is the perfect fit for our Real American family,” he added.
“Americans have a wide variety of opinions and beliefs when it comes to culture, politics, and faith — but you wouldn’t know that by watching the mainstream media,” said Aubrey Shines. “For decades, the media and the D.C. political establishment have behaved as if everyone agrees with them. We’re going to find out what real Americans think,” he continued.
Shines is the author of Eight Questions About Race: A Black Pastor Responds to Black Lives Matter, a founder and chair of Conservative Clergy of Color, and the founder of Glory-to-Glory Ministries. His new show will air on Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST on the Real America’s Voice network.
You can watch Real America’s Voice programming, including America Shines, at https://realamericasvoice.com or by downloading the app on Apple or Android. Real America’s Voice is also available on DISH Network, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, and Roku.
# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #
Jillian Anderson
ProActive
+1 330-980-3053
media@proactivecommunications.com