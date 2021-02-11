NAI Elliott Adds Top Portland Brokers to Team
The addition of George Macoubray and Nick Stanton broadens NAI Elliott’s spectrum of commercial brokerage, asset management and property management capabilitiesPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAI Elliott, one of Portland’s largest commercial real estate firms, announced today that a pair of the region’s top brokers are joining the NAI Elliott team. George Macoubray, a long-time area broker and three-time Retail Broker of the Year, has previously been a partner at both HSM Pacific and Commercial Realty Advisors Northwest (CRA). Nick Stanton began his career in 2000 with HSM Pacific and has most recently partnered with Macoubray at CRA. Macoubray, who will be Vice President of Retail Brokerage for NAI Elliott, and Stanton bring with them a large roster of retail landlords and both local and national tenants, representing properties all over Oregon and Southwest Washington.
NAI Elliott has its roots in property management, from its founding in 1982 as Elliott & Associates. Over time the company has successfully expanded its services to include asset management, owner and tenant lease representation, investment sales and capital markets. This new infusion of experienced brokers bolsters NAI Elliott’s capabilities and resources in retail brokerage.
“Our culture and success are both built on collaboration and sharing expertise across the commercial real estate market,” says NAI Elliott President Jordan Elliott. “We’re overjoyed to add the experience, knowledge, and professional reputations George and Nick bring to our team. Integrating their longstanding landlord and tenant relationships into our client base will give us an even stronger presence in the Portland-area market.”
Macoubray has worked with NAI Elliott founder Lou Elliott for more than 35 years as co-founders of CRA. “Side by side, Lou and I operated the largest property management firm and most active shopping center leasing agency in Oregon and Southwest Washington,” Macoubray says. “With that long background and familiarity as a foundation, I’m excited to help grow NAI Elliott into the largest retail commercial brokerage in Oregon.”
According to Jordan Elliott, the addition of these brokers helps to balance the company’s service offerings. “These additions bring strength to both the landlord and tenant side of our services,” he says. “We’re in a time when everyone involved in commercial real estate needs to be flexible and innovative to find a successful path forward. Having George and Nick on the NAI Elliott team means we have more collective knowledge and experience to draw on, for both their incoming clients and our existing ones.”
Macoubray is also well-known as a mentor, having guided a series of brokers as they entered the field. “Recruiting and mentoring brokers is a way to help our entire industry grow while maintaining high standards of professionalism and excellence,” he says. “It’s a part of my career I truly enjoy, and I’ll be continuing those efforts with NAI Elliott.” Peer development will be part of his duties as Vice President of Retail Brokerage.
Nick Stanton brings 20 years of brokerage experience and a family heritage with him to NAI Elliott; his father, Skip Stanton, was a founding principal at HSM Pacific, and Nick began his career there. Since becoming a licensed broker in 2001, Nick has been involved with some of the most significant shopping center projects in the Portland region, first with HSM Pacific and then with CRA.
About NAI Elliott
Based in Portland, Oregon, NAI Elliott serves clients through a wide array of commercial real estate services, including asset management, owner and tenant lease representation, investment sales, capital markets and property management. NAI Elliott is built on a property management portfolio that includes more than 160 commercial properties in five Western states, with a dedicated team of 65 real estate managers, brokers, and accounting and construction management professionals. To learn more, visit www.naielliott.com.
About NAI Global
New York-based NAI Global is a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm. NAI Global’s offices are leaders in their local markets and work in unison to provide clients with exceptional solutions to their commercial real estate needs. NAI Global has more than 375 offices strategically located throughout North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, with 6,000 local market professionals, managing in excess of 1.15 billion square feet of property and facilities. Annually, NAI Global completes in excess of $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions throughout the world. To learn more, visit www.naiglobal.com.
