Gov. Ricketts Highlights Expansion of State’s One Stop Business Licensing Portal

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts highlighted the expansion of the State’s One Stop License Portal (onestop.nebraska.gov). The One Stop Portal is a resource improving the customer experience for business owners and entrepreneurs who are working to grow their businesses in Nebraska. With the addition of resources for non-code state agencies, the website provides an expanded one-stop shop where business operators can go to find all of their needed filings.

“The expansion of the One Stop License Portal furthers my administration’s mission to create opportunity through more effective, more efficient, and customer-focused state government,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The addition of filings, forms, and services for non-code state agencies will make it easier for businesses to work with the State.”

The Governor’s Office, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services’ Center of Operational Excellence (COE), various state agencies, and Nebraska Interactive, launched the One Stop Portal in 2019. The website simplifies the licensing process for businesses and startups by providing a user-friendly tool where any entrepreneur or business owner can find the licenses they need to get started. Since its launch, the State has expanded the resources and tools available to businesses while increasing the site’s functionality and enhancing the customer experience for portal users.

The COE’s Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Program led the One Stop Portal project. Black Belts are state teammates who’ve received the highest level of Lean Six Sigma certification, which involves demonstrating the ability to successfully carry out process improvement projects.

“The COE is happy to exercise our Black Belt Program to help assist the State with any project management or continuous improvement needs,” said COE Director Matthew Singh. “The program prides itself on ensuring complex and high-priority projects are completed on time and within budget.”

Dr. Ralph Lassiter, Senior Pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Omaha, joined the Governor for this morning’s briefing to encourage Nebraskans to get their coronavirus vaccinations. He described his experience receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and said he’s scheduled to receive the second dose this afternoon. Dr. Lassiter addressed various hesitancies about getting vaccinated, and he urged Nebraskans to be proactive about registering for the vaccine.

At today’s briefing, Gov. Ricketts also proclaimed February as Black History Month in Nebraska. Nebraska-born President Gerald Ford federally recognized Black History Month in 1976. Each February, Nebraskans celebrate the achievements of Black Americans, past and present, whose contributions have enriched the state and country. The Governor’s proclamation is available by clicking here.

