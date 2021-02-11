CARNIVAL HUNTERS BRINGS J’OUVERT MORNING CARNIVAL ONLINE, Feb. 15th 12 midnight -4a (EST)
Caribbean carnival concierge brand Carnival Hunters virtual house party experience on Zoom. Partygoers engage with their favorite artists in real time LIVENEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIRTUAL EVENT. Caribbean carnival concierge brand Carnival Hunters officially announced their partnership with the House Party brand to create a J’ouvert morning interactive, virtual experience featuring LIVE performances by Bunji Garlin, Shal Marshall & Dev, hosted by the DJs: Hans, Gonzo, & DJ Rawkus. This event features a LIVE 360 virtual party experience on Zoom where partygoers have access to see their favorite artist and other party goers on their screen. Artists will also be able to engage and interact with their fans via online screens during their performance in real time.
Since launching in 2011, Carnival Hunters has offered the complete experience of carnivals throughout the world by teaming up with popular brands and providing their Carnival Hunters members all-inclusive packages that included tickets to parties each night, hotel, air and ground transportation, a carnival costume and every amenity needed to ensure their guests had a carnival vacation experience of a lifetime.
“I am excited about the partnership; our members usually travel to carnivals in the Caribbean 3-4 times a year and have not been able to do so because of the pandemic. This has been a hard couple of months for most and this partnership with House ParTTy will allow our members to experience the joy and bliss of J’ouvert Monday Morning from the safety of their home” Shola Thompson, Carnival Hunters CEO.
“Partnering with Carnival Hunters is an organic union because we also see ourselves as a concierge brand because we arrange everything needed to bring the party and the good vibes to our guest. We specialize in home entertainment and during these times, because of COVID19, we can't congregate, so we have mastered bringing the energy, good music and excitement to our guests virtually so that they get to stay home and party in their own space safely with a few friends, family or even by themselves.” Hans Des Vignes, House ParTTy co-owner.
Carnival Hunters J’ouvert morning virtual experience takes place on Monday February 15 ,2021 from 12 midnight to 4am EST. During the experience there are live performances by Bunji Garlin, Shal Marshall & Dev. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at Suntixx.com
For sponsorship and press information contact Shola Thompson (718) 490 0761 carnivalhunters@gmail.com
