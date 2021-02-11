Massive Tamil P2P Rally Reinforces Call For Referral of Sri Lanka To International Criminal Court (ICC) - TGTE

Tamils Rally 1 Tamils Rally 2

“Walk for Justice for Tamils” took place from Pothuvil to Polikandy (P2P) in Sri Lanka from Feb. 3 rd to Feb. 7 th 2021. Tens of thousands of Tamils joined.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged UN Human Rights Council Member States to take steps toward the referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the ICC.” — TGTE