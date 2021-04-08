California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran-Person with Lung Cancer in California to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-If They Had Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"The Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran-person who has lung cancer in California-and who had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in California-who had frequent exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work in the 1950s. 1960s, or 1970s to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure attorneys and he and his colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in California who had asbestos exposure in the navy or at work decades ago might exceed $100,000 as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Not only do we assist Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy and now have developed lung cancer-we also assist individuals in California who had heavy exposure to asbestos at work-and who now have lung cancer. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old, and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. Most people like this are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If this sounds like your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California’s more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://California.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC’s website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.