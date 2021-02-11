C4 Imaging Announces Successful Completion of an Institutional Financing Round
Early-stage medical device company, C4 Imaging, completed its latest round of financing, including a major institutional component led by Stoneworth Financial.
With the recent FDA 510(k) clearance of Nova™, our multimodality fiducial marker, these funds position us to maximize our growth opportunities”HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C4 Imaging LLC, an early-stage medical device company, has completed its latest round of financing, which included a significant institutional component. Institutional investment was led by Stoneworth Financial, LLC, a Houston based investment banking group. Proceeds will be used for growth capital, targeted at accelerating clinical adoption of C4 Imaging’s portfolio of FDA cleared products developed around its unique encapsulated positive-signal MRI technology. In addition, funds will be used to complete the development of a new generation of medical devices designed to improve MRI utilization in the breast biopsy market.
“With the recent FDA 510(k) clearance of Nova™, our multimodality fiducial marker, these funds position us to maximize our growth opportunities,” said Andrew Bright, C4 Imaging’s President and CEO. “We’re excited that a group of sophisticated investors led by Stoneworth Financial have recognized the significant potential in our product portfolio, as well as in our plans to launch C4 based positive MRI signal products specifically designed for the breast cancer biopsy market.”
Stoneworth Principal Evan Betzer commented, "Our assessment of C4 Imaging’s technology and its market opportunities, in both radiation oncology and breast cancer, made for a compelling investment case. We’re pleased to partner with C4 Imaging and ensure that we are an excellent resource for the C4 team.”
About C4 IMAGING
C4 Imaging develops medical devices that enable clinicians to more accurately perform image-guided procedures. The company’s proprietary technology, C4, has been developed as Sirius®, a positive MRI signal radioactive seed location marker designed to improve quality assessment after prostate cancer treatment with brachytherapy, as well as Orion™, an MRI localization device that enables accurate MRI–based pre-treatment planning for all cancer patients being treated with high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy. Sirius® and Orion™ enable the adoption of MARS – MRI-Assisted RadioSurgery. C4’s multimodality fiducial marker, Nova™, was recently FDA cleared and will be launched in 2021; Nova™ will allow the benefits of positive-signal MRI treatment management to be offered to the hundreds of thousands of patients who receive radiotherapy each year. To learn more, please visit www.c4imaging.com. Join us on Facebook/siriusmri.
About Stoneworth Financial
Stoneworth Financial is a Houston based investment bank which advises private businesses on exit planning, mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. Stoneworth has negotiated and closed transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars for dozens of clients in aviation, energy, healthcare and other industries. Over the last two decades, Stoneworth has managed more than one hundred and fifty clients and advised on more than five hundred potential transactions.
