Governor Abbott Announces 150th Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Anahuac

February 11, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Anahuac, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated the 150th Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission, which for 50 years has helped to grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects and video game production.

“I congratulate the City of Anahuac on earning the Film Friendly Texas designation and being honored as the 150th Film Friendly Texas community,” said Governor Abbott. “With our focus on unleashing the Lone Star State’s economic might, I am committed to working alongside all of our communities to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Through the Film Friendly Texas training and certification process, communities large and small are readied to help match local businesses with production-related needs, creating jobs for Texas-based crew members and local residents, as well as spurring on-site spending at local small businesses. And as the Texas Film Commission celebrates 50 years of service, I am especially proud of all they have accomplished in helping communities like Anahuac to market their unique local appeal and achieve economic recovery through media production."

"With so much to offer, filmmakers, producers and vendors are all about to find out about the City of Anahuac,” said Senator Creighton. “The city is ready to support projects large and small with a ready and capable community who is ready to get to work. Congratulations to Mayor Charlie Henry and all city leadership for making this happen," said Senator Brandon Creighton.

"Congratulations to the City of Anahuac. Anahuac is rich in history, playing a critical role as the cradle of the Texas Revolution. I’m excited to see our community, it’s history, and our Texas values play a greater role in the Texas film industry," said Representative Mayes Middleton.

"The City of Anahuac has been lucky enough to have several media productions over the past few years, and I hope that achieving this certification will encourage even more production companies to come visit our wonderful little town," said Chambers County Director of Economic Development & Grant Management Samantha Humphrey.

Anahuac is now one of 150 Film Friendly Texas communities that receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020.

As media production opens in Texas, compliance with state and local safety protocols is key to keeping crews and communities safe. More information on safety guidelines and resources can be found at www.gov.texas.gov/film/coronavirus

To explore all that Film Friendly Texas communities offer, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview

For cast, crew, and and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/film/hotline