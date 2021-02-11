OM 20-54 Finnegan v. Scituate School Committee – No violation

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Complainant alleged that the Scituate School Committee violated the OMA when it did not provide proper notice of the nature of the business to be discussed and/or acted upon at its July 7, 2020 meeting. Specifically, the Complainant argued that an agenda item titled "Discussion/Action/Vote regarding awarding the bid to replace the North Scituate Elementary School Boilers to Coyne Mechanical Inc. in the amount of $288,000" did not fairly inform the public that the meeting would also include a discussion and vote on two additional line items from the School Department's Five-Year Improvement Plan: "Replace/modify unit ventilators (noise)" and "Install 2 VFD's." Based on the totality of the evidence before us, we determined that the agenda item in question was inclusive of these two identified line items, adequately notified the public as to the nature of the business to be conducted, and reflected what actually transpired at the meeting. NO VIOLATION FOUND.

