PR 21-01 Mattero v. South Kingstown School Department – No violation

The Complainant alleged the Department's prepayment estimate did not comply with the APRA and that the Department failed to provide a specific legal contract Complainant alleged was responsive to the request. During the pendency of this Office's investigation, the Department provided the Complainant with the requested records at no cost. In line with this Office's precedent, we determined that consideration of the Complainant's allegations regarding the Department's prepayment estimate was unnecessary since those documents were provided at no cost and, even assuming a violation occurred, civil fines would not be appropriate. Additionally, the undisputed evidence indicated the Department did not maintain the specific legal contract sought by Complainant. Therefore, the Department did not violate the APRA by not providing that document.