Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,762 in the last 365 days.

OM 21-01 Kelley v. Scituate Human Resource Policy Committee – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the Committee violated the OMA by failing to timely post the agenda for its August 13, 2019 meeting and by failing to post minutes on the Secretary of State's website for its August 13, 2019 and March 2, 2020 meetings. Based on the undisputed evidence, the statute of limitations set forth in R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-8(b) with regard to the August 13, 2019 meeting expired prior to the complaint being submitted to this Office. Accordingly, and consistent with this Office's precedent, we declined to consider the merits of the Complainant's allegations in connection with the August 13, 2019 Committee meeting. We also determined that the Committee is "solely advisory in nature" and therefore exempt from posting meeting minutes on the Secretary of State's website. As such, we found that the Committee did not violate the OMA.

You just read:

OM 21-01 Kelley v. Scituate Human Resource Policy Committee – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.