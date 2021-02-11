OM 21-01 Kelley v. Scituate Human Resource Policy Committee – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the Committee violated the OMA by failing to timely post the agenda for its August 13, 2019 meeting and by failing to post minutes on the Secretary of State's website for its August 13, 2019 and March 2, 2020 meetings. Based on the undisputed evidence, the statute of limitations set forth in R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-46-8(b) with regard to the August 13, 2019 meeting expired prior to the complaint being submitted to this Office. Accordingly, and consistent with this Office's precedent, we declined to consider the merits of the Complainant's allegations in connection with the August 13, 2019 Committee meeting. We also determined that the Committee is "solely advisory in nature" and therefore exempt from posting meeting minutes on the Secretary of State's website. As such, we found that the Committee did not violate the OMA.