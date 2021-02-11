Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,860 in the last 365 days.

Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (Theratechnologies), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies announced, today that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A conference call will be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-400-1697 (toll free) or 1-703-736-7400 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpjwpm. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 12:00 p.m. (ET) until March 04, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (North America) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and by entering the access code: 8274898. The audio replay is also available until February 25, 2022 on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ndpjwpm.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009
lgibson@theratech.com



Primary Logo

You just read:

Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.