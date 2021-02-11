Xos Trucks Partners with Thompson Truck Centers, Secures Truck Order

Strategic Distribution Agreement with Thompson Truck Centers will help deploy Xos commercial electric vehicles

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos Trucks, Inc. , a leading manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Thompson Truck Centers to help get more electric vehicles on the road, faster.



The partnership includes a purchase order from Thompson Truck Centers, a subsidiary of Thompson Machinery , headquartered in Nashville, TN. Under the terms of the agreement, both parties have committed to developing and delivering targeted milestones with an initial order of 100 trucks, with the mutual goal to order up to 1,000 trucks over the next three years.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Thompson,” said Xos CEO and co-founder Dakota Semler. “As a strategic partner, Thompson will help us grow our footprint and build our presence in the Southeast. Conversations with additional distributors are ongoing and in development.”

“Xos is a clear leader in helping fleets transition from diesel to electric,” said Mark McDonell, COO of Thompson Machinery. “In light of recent regulatory changes around electric vehicles, it’s important for Thompson to deliver innovative products to our customers that will meet the new standards of zero-emissions for transportation. We’re pleased and excited to partner with Xos to help us lead the way.”

About Xos

Los Angeles-based Xos is an electric mobility company dedicated to making fleets more efficient. Xos builds state-of-the-art electric trucks and develops cutting-edge technologies and mobility solutions that exceed anything on the present market. Xos' first product was a fully-electric semi called the ET-One. Other recent customers deploying Xos class 6 vehicles include UPS and cash-in-transit company Loomis. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

About Thompson Truck Centers

Thompson Truck Centers, a subsidiary of Thompson Machinery, traces its roots back to 1944, when the Thompson family operated a GMC Truck Dealership. The company had gained a reputation for providing excellent service in support of sales, which allowed Thompson to expand its operations and become a leading construction equipment dealer. Today, Thompson Truck Centers continues to service and repair all makes and models of medium and heavy-duty trucks. As technology evolves, Thompson is leading the way to help its customers achieve a zero-emission future. For more information, please visit www.ThompsonTC.com .

Media Contact

press@xostrucks.com