Medical Laser Market Size to Hit $16.22 Billion, Globally, At 10.8% CAGR

High adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic surgeries, increase in prevalence of various chronic diseases globally, and rise in technological advancements fuel the growth of the global medical laser market

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Laser Market garnered $6.94 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $16.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, major segments, product performance, and competitive scenario.



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-



High adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic surgeries, rise in incidence of various chronic diseases globally, and increase in technological advancements drive the growth of the global medical laser market. On the other hand, high cost of the medical lasers and lack of acceptance for new technology impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, expanded applications of lasers across clinical areas are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.



Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2549



The solid-state laser systems segment to lead the trail by 2026-



Based on product type, the solid-state laser systems segment contributed to more than one-third of the global medical laser market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. This is attributed to the safe use of solid-state laser system and the quality output provided by it. At the same time, the diode laser systems would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during 2019–2026. Diode lasers are less expensive, more compact, and use less power as compared to other types of lasers, which has driven the segment growth.



The dermatology segment held the largest share in 2018-



Based on application, the dermatology segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global medical laser market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance till 2026. Increase in demand for procedures that provide aesthetic importance boosts the growth of the segment. The cardiology segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to the development of advanced medical laser treatment techniques and increase in occurrence of heart diseases across the globe.



North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-



Based on geography, North America held the highest market share in 2018, garnering more than two-fifths of the global medical laser market. This is due to upsurge in number of cosmetic surgeries, increase in geriatric population, and rise in the risk of developing ophthalmic disorders that lead to increase in the demand for medical laser in this province. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.3% during the study period. This is attributed to high population base, high disposable income of people, and rise in awareness regarding the adoption of medical lasers as a replacement for invasive surgery.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2549



Leading market players-

Lumenis Ltd.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CryoLife, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Novartis AG

Biolase Inc.

IRIDEX Corporation

Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc.

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Global Trending Reports [2020 – 2027]:

Capnography Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Cell Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Neurology Devices market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Disposable Syringes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Gloves market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Digital Therapeutics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research