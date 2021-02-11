More than 100 microcredentials offered at Seneca help professionals and students reimagine their careers in the post-pandemic economy

New short courses will increase flexible learning options to reskill and upskill

Toronto, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca has launched more than 100 short courses designed to help students and professionals acquire the skills they need to take their careers to the next level and respond to work disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Career-focused short courses – also called microcredentials – at Seneca continue to be added in business; creative arts, animation & design; education, community & social services; engineering technology; information technology; media & communications and science.

“We’re seeing a growing demand for short courses focused on specific careers and professionals with flexible delivery options,” said Seneca President David Agnew. “For mature students, focused learning helps then reskill or upskill quickly – an added benefit for those who have been displaced by the pandemic.”

Two recently added Seneca microcredentials offer high-demand skills in television production and financial services.

The Avid Ingest Operations microcredential, in partnership with leading technology and multimedia company Avid Technology Inc, provides learners the skills to start a career in television or film production as content evaluators.

The demand for ingest operators is increasing in productions, such as reality television shows, where large volumes of original content are used.

“Avid Learning Services is proud to partner with Seneca on the development of this new microcredential,” said Bryan Castle Jr., Avid Director, Learning Partnerships, Customer Service & Customer Success. “It gives young professionals and hiring managers alike a meaningful credential to use in the hiring process, confident that the certified individual has demonstrated the skills needed to correctly and efficiently ingest footage and digital assets into an Avid-based post-production facility.”

Another new Seneca microcredential is Investor Relations – Financial Communications, covering the essentials of investor relations. It is designed for those who have worked in communications or finance for three to five years, are new to the investor relations role and have not been formally trained.

Providing flexible learning options is critical to the economic recovery in Ontario and across Canada. Although Seneca has always offered short courses, more will be added in key industries in response to the emerging needs of employers post-pandemic.

“Microcredentials offer short duration, verified learning to support a fast entry option for Canadians seeking to quickly upskill or reskill,” said eCampusOntario CEO Robert Luke. “eCampusOntario is supporting 22 microcredential pilots that are aligned to a framework that identifies standards for creating labour market-relevant microcredentials.”

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time students and 60,000 part-time registrants. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs, now most of them virtually. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work. Learn more about Seneca.

Caroline Grech, Associate Director External Relations and Public Affairs Seneca College