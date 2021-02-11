PENNEXX Launches Social Media Marketing Campaign With East of Chicago Pizza Using Its Your Social Offers Patent Pending Platform

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PENNEXX (PNNX) has launched East of Chicago Pizza’s social media marketing campaign.



East of Chicago Pizza is a well-known regional pizza restaurant chain with 80 company-owned and franchised locations.

East of Chicago Pizza https://www.eastofchicago.com plans to use YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) to promote its brand and build its customer base through social media marketing. East of Chicago Pizza is headquartered in Ohio. They plan to expand to 150 restaurants in the next five years and are actively seeking Franchisees.

East of Chicago management comments, "We expect the YSO platform to significantly increase our Social Media advertising presence and conversion to sales rate while reducing our overall advertising costs.”

Business owners understand how "coupons can drive more than just sales. They've been shown to increase brand awareness, generate loyalty and influence overall purchasing decisions" according to https://capitaloneshopping.com/blog/coupon-statistics-4c49b386c833 .

This type of campaign will help merchants become aware of this cost-effective means of generating new customers and building brands with digital word of mouth advertising.

Joe Candito, President of Pennexx, commented, "This is another stepping stone to bring awareness and recruit national brands on how YSO can support large companies for both local and chain-wide advertising campaigns."

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift™, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

