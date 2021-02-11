Study Investigating Dietary Supplementation as a Prophylactic for Neuroinflammation Following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) in a Preclinical Model Using Trident Brands Formula Is Published

/EIN News/ -- Brookfield, WI, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Trident Brands Inc. (OTCQB: TDNT) today announced that a study using their Brain Armor® brand of neuro-nutrition supplements has been published.



Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains a significant public health problem with no generally accepted beneficial pharmacological intervention. In research sponsored by Trident Brands Inc. (Brookfield, WI.), positive effects were found using a formula of dietary supplementation with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

This study investigated dietary supplementation as a prophylactic for neuroinflammation following traumatic brain injury (TBI) in a preclinical model, in which 30 days of supplementation with either water or two dietary supplements were administered. The first consisted of high-dose omega-3 fatty acid (O3FA) (supplement A) along with vitamin D3 and vitamin E. The second had the same ingredients at different doses with an addition of cannabidiol (supplement B).

Using a standard concussion model of mammalian mild TBI, administration of the Omega-3 fatty acid DHA, was found to reduce standard markers of traumatic injury, in particular indicators of neuroinflammation. Compared to other compounds such as cannabidiol, DHA provided improved results documented by decreased levels of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) and CD68, both standard markers of brain injury.



These preliminary findings reinforce that neuroinflammation is likely a critical component of mild TBI. The study encourages further research to aid in our understanding of brain injury, response, repair, and the potential for treatment.

Prophylactic dietary supplementation could be considered a viable and important strategy for those individuals at risk for concussion or sub-concussive impacts through participation in sports or military activities.

Read the full study here:

https://doi.org/10.1515/tnsci-2021-0010

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor is on a mission to improve cognitive health, well-being and performance at every stage of life and on every field of play. Our products are clinically proven dietary supplements formulated with omega-3, healthy fats and vital nutrients, designed to support structural brain health and performance. Brain Armor products are vegetarian, made in the USA and are a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT -- tridentbrands.com).

For more information, please visit www.brainarmor.com

About Trident Brands, Inc.

Trident Brands Incorporated is a publicly traded nutraceutical company (OTCQB: TDNT), structured to rapidly develop private label, control label, brand label and proprietary ingredient platforms in the dynamic active nutrition, dietary supplement and functional ingredient categories.

For more information, please visit www.tridentbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not historical facts. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "plan," "seek," "intend," or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include discussions of strategy, and statements about industry trends and the Company's future performance, operations, and products. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's forthcoming line of nutritional products; the Company's compliance with applicable Food and Drug Administration regulations; the Company's reliance on third-party contractors to mix and produce its products; the Company's ability to develop an effective marketing strategy; the Company's ability to control advertising and marketing costs; the Company's ability to develop and increase awareness of its forthcoming brands; the success of the Company's marketing focus to retail buyers; the Company's exposure to product liability claims and intellectual property claims from third parties; and the Company's reliance on the expected growth in demand for its products. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties see "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Website: www.TridentBrands.com

Contact:

Trident Brands Incorporated

info@tridentbrands.com