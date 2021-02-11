Clio Launches the Fifth-Annual Reisman Awards Featuring New People’s Choice Award

This year’s awards highlight law firms who adapted to the global pandemic and demonstrated resilience during times of uncertainty

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, is excited to launch its fifth-annual law firm awards. Named after the company’s first customer, Catherine Reisman, the Reisman Awards honor Clio customers making an impact in their communities and redefining the legal industry. With the introduction of the People’s Choice Award, this is the first year the public will be invited to vote for an outstanding legal service provider to be recognized for its innovative approaches to delivering legal service.

“2020 was a year filled with volatility and uncertainty, but through it all we’ve seen incredible resilience and adaptability in the legal industry–in a time when clients and legal professionals needed it most,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio. “We’ve heard countless stories of hope, grit, and innovation, and the annual Reisman Awards allow us to recognize the amazing work our customers are doing to provide their essential services in a meaningful way.”

The success of Clio’s customers is the company’s top priority. By maintaining a genuine and open dialogue with customers, and welcoming them as part of the organization, Clio is able to deliver an award-winning product and develop lasting relationships within the legal community. The Reisman Awards is just one way the company celebrates its customer base and recognizes the exceptional work of legal professionals.

The Reisman Awards recognize excellence in six categories, which include:

Law Firm Innovation honors a practice that has successfully challenged industry norms, through technology, delivery of legal services, or meeting the needs of a non-traditional market.

Best New Law Firm honors a newcomer who has weathered the trials of entrepreneurship and come out on top.

Community Champion honors a firm that prioritizes giving back to their community, whether it be through pro bono work, donations, volunteering, mentorship, or another altruistic activity.

Best Growth Story honors a firm that has experienced exceptional gains.

Excellence in Client Service honors a firm going above and beyond to deliver exceptional client experiences.

People’s Choice honors firms that have had a substantial impact on the legal profession, as voted by their peers. Finalists for People’s Choice will be shortlisted from the other categories and put to the public for voting. This is the only category open to public voting.

Submissions will be judged based on several factors, including a compelling story, well-documented results, relevance to the category, and Clio’s role in their success. All finalists (three per category) will receive exclusive design assets that can be used for the winning firm’s marketing, a chance to be showcased in a feature story, and complimentary passes to the 2021 Clio Cloud Conference, the largest legal conference in the industry. Winners also receive a Reisman trophy and recognition at the Clio Cloud Conference. Past Reisman Award winners have achieved incredible firm growth, founded innovative companies, broken down industry barriers, and provided powerful advocacy for vulnerable populations.

Reisman award submissions must be received no later than March 31st, 2021, and are free to submit.

About Clio

