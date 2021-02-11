Ignite International Continues Product Line Expansion With the Limited Release of IGNITE Spirits Vodka

The Company announces exclusive release on the heels of record-breaking preliminary financial results for Q4 2020

/EIN News/ -- VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) ("IGNITE" or the "Company"), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated IGNITE Spirits vodka. The vodka, previously available only to guests at private IGNITE events, can now be purchased through the Company’s partner ReserveBar. Quantities are limited as IGNITE Spirits are meticulously crafted with quality at the forefront of production.



“Our vodka brings forth a fundamental shift to the spirits industry,” said IGNITE CEO Dan Bilzerian. “A good spirit can stand on its own with a taste that doesn’t require calorie-filled mixers to mask the flavor. The end result is a pure, undiluted experience that leaves our consumers satisfied.”

“IGNITE customers value the moments when they can be carefree and enjoy life’s pleasures,” said IGNITE President and COO, John Schaefer. “It’s our job to enhance the customer experience with high-quality, great-tasting products. We have gone to great lengths to test and refine IGNITE vodka and are proud of the product we’re bringing to market.”

IGNITE vodka is gluten-free, made of 100% corn, and manufactured in the USA. The quality is attributed to IGNITE’s proprietary distillation process, strict quality manufacturing, and enhanced taste profiles. The 80-proof vodka is a sweet, full strength spirit that tastes perfect right from the bottle.

IGNITE’s limited release vodka is now available exclusively online at www.ignitespirits.co.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer premium brand, operating in several market segments. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s “quality‐first” approach is fundamental to the brand and its products.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at www.ignite.co.

For further information, please contact:

Linda K. Menzel, General Counsel

Tel: 310‐867‐3859

Email: linda.menzel@ignite.co