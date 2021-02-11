Global BiTE Antibody Bispecific Antibodies Sales Market Size Forecast Clinical Trials Report 2025

Market Will Be Driven by The Launch Of More Products & Increasing Acceptability Towards Antibodies Says Kuick Research

Global BiTE Antibody Market Opportunity Insight (2021-2025)

Currently Only 1 BiTE Commercially Available In Market: Blinatumomab (Blincyto)

Blincyto Dosage & Market Sales Analysis ( Yearly, Quarterly & Regional Sales)

Global BiTE Antibody Clinical Trials Indicators by Phase, Company, Country, Indication & Patient Segment

Global Bispecific T-Cell Engagers Market Dynamics

Table of Contents

1. Bispecific Antibodies: The Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics

1.1 History of Bispecific Antibodies

1.2 Overview to Bispecific Antibodies

2. Advantages of Bispecific Antibody Over Monoclonal Antibody

3. BiTE (Bispecific T Cell Engager) - New Era in Cancer Immunotherapy

4. Structure & Design of BiTE

4.1 Construction of Single Chain Variable Fragment Antibodies

4.2 Bispecific scFv Antibody Expression & Production

5. BiTE Antibody - Mode of Action

5.1 Redirected Target Cell Lysis by BiTE

5.2 T-Cell Activation by BiTE

5.3 Lytic Synapse Formation by BiTE

6. Blinatumomab (Blincyto): The First Approved BiTE Antibody

6.1 Clinical Trials, Approval & Patenting

6.2 Design & Mechanism of Action

6.3 Adverse Drug Reactions & Management

7. Global BiTE Antibody Clinical Trials Indicators

7.1 By Phase

7.2 By Company

7.3 By Country

7.4 By Indication

7.5 By Patient Segment

8. Global BiTE Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Preclinical

8.2 Phase-I

9. Global BiTE Antibody Market Overview

9.1 Current Market Scenario

9.2 Blincyto Reimbursement Policy

10. Blincyto - Dosage & Market Sales Analysis

10.1 Dosage of Blincyto in B-ALL

10.2 Current Market Sales Analysis

11. Clinical Pipeline of Bispecific T-Cell Engagers

12. Bridging T-Cells to Tumors: CAR vs BiTEs

13. BiTE: Ongoing Research & Development

13.1 BiTe Based Immunotherapy Treatment for Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma

13.2 Novel DLL3 Targeted BiTE shows Antitumor Activity in Small Cell Lung Cancer

13.3 Preliminary Efficacy of AMG 160 in Metastatic Castration – Resistant Prostate Cancer

14. Global Bispecific T-Cell Engagers Market Dynamics

14.1 Favorable Market Parameters

14.2 Commercialization Challenges

15. Global BiTE Market Future Prospects

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Amgen

16.2 Bayers

16.3 Micromet

16.4 Psioxus Therapeutics

16.5 Y Biologics

Every year millions of deaths are getting reported due to cancer, which has eventually led to an increase in the demand of an efficient therapy for the cancer patients. Researchers for overcoming the challenges that are leading to high cancer mortality rate at global level have come across the most potent cancer treatment regimen i.e. BITE antibody therapy, which is widely known as bispecific cancer antibody therapy. By observing the cancer parameters at global level, researchers have developed bispecific cancer antibody market which carries the capacity to end drug resistance and provide high five-year survival rate in the patients whoever opts for the therapy.

Although the entire cancer therapeutics market is packed with number of therapies for patients but the symptom management and overall eradication of the cancer cells property delivered by bispecific cancer antibody therapy is leading towards more wide acceptance and appreciation of the market. In general terms, bispecific antibody is an artificial protein developed in the laboratory that holds the potential to target two different epitopes at similar type to increase the overall efficacy of the therapy towards cancer cells. The true therapeutic value and hidden applications of the therapy is bolstering the researchers towards exposing more beneficial sides of the therapy towards the cancer indications that are rare and complex to conquer by the researchers. In addition, the market is also lagging towards opening novel opportunistic windows for new bio-pharmaceutical entrants and research centers that have just entered the market for providing more beneficial outcomes to the cancer patients.

Despite facing several challenges in terms of research and development activities due to complexities in identifying two important epitopes for single cancer type and implicating it to the antibody for making the therapy more specific, it is leading to billions of investment and high interest of the researchers and the government towards probing the entire market towards ending the highly unmet needs of the cancer patients. With thousands of scientist-hours, the therapy has passed the phase where it is surrounded by hundreds of clinical barriers and limitations for getting approved as largest contributor to the entire immunotherapy market.

As per the research conducted for Global BITE antibody therapy market, it is observed that the emergence of the therapy in the cancer therapeutics market has led to the overall strengthening of the entire market as it involves unique mechanism of action with maximum impact and no off-target toxicities. The large number of drugs approved by the regulatory bodies is also far-stretching the market towards providing numerous advantages to the researchers, patients and the investors. It is estimated that the further acceptance of the therapy into the market will shrink the visibility of the other old and cancer therapeutics, thus putting the bispecific cancer antibody therapy market into lime-light for next several decades. The terrifying advantages associated with the market and the aggregated opportunities linked with the therapy is believed to incline the global cancer therapeutics market on the bispecific cancer antibody market, thus reaching a CAGR that is huge.

