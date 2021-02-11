Textile Fabrics Market Size to Surpass USD 398.81 Billion by 2025 at 5.67% CAGR | Soaring Demand from Medical Sector to Boost Industry Growth, Says Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key Companies Operating in Textile Fabrics Market are YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD (China), Shahlon Group (India), Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited (India), China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd (China), Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (China), Toray Textiles Europe Limited (UK), Premier Textiles Limited (UK), COFCO -CHINATEX (China), Lauffenmühle (Germany), Whaleys (Bradford) LTD (UK), HuaFang Group (China), Wolfin Textiles Ltd (UK), Klopman International S.r.l. (Italy), Antex Knitting Mills (US), Coville (US), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Loyal Textile Mills Ltd (India), and Arvind Limited (India).

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the Global Textile Fabrics Market 2020 along the review period between 2015 and 2024. By 2025, the global textile fabrics market can thrive at 5.67% CAGR. On the conclusion of the analysis tenure, the textile fabric market value can touch USD 398.81 Bn.

E-Commerce Business to Play Pivotal Role in Textile Fabric Market Growth Dynamics

According to MRFR study, the Textile Fabrics Market can thrive due to the upscaling demand for apparel and globalization of textile. The introduction of new urban fashion trends and hike in disposable income of people are other salient factors that are anticipated to the rise of textile fabric industry. The increasing exposure to social media and shift in shopping paradigm to robust digital platforms can add momentum to the market. The growing popularity of e-commerce and increase in professionals as influencers are observed to support high sales of appeals. Technological developments in the coated fabrics segment, along with aforementioned causes can significantly impact the textile fabrics market size.

Demand for Lightweight Fabric to Counter Price Volatility Hinderance on Market Upsurge

In COVID 19 outbreak, the textile fabrics market growth is expected to rise steadily owing to significant demand for PPEs in the healthcare sector. The rise in utility woven fabric as PPEs are required among both medical and non-medical staff offers a lucrative opportunity for the textile fabrics market investors. However, price volatility of raw material, such as cotton, can hinder the market growth. Moreover, the prevailing trade war between the US and China, along with uncertainty of resources can severely impact the textile fabrics market value. Meanwhile, the surge in preference for lightweight and multifunctional fabric among people can counter the market slow-down, suggests MRFR study.

Market Segmentation:

Insights into the Textile Fabric Market based on segment analysis can assists investors in making better decisions that can have long-term benefits. The segment evaluation of the textile fabric market is based on application and fabric type.

High Sales of T-Shirt to Generate Decent Turnover

The Application-Based Segments of the Global Textile Fiber Market are T-shirt, sportswear, outdoor clothing, and performance wear. The t-shirt segment can lead in the assessment tenure. The T-Shirt Textile fiber segment can hold nearly 53% market share by 2025. The rise of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for t-shirts for regular use and the availability of personalized t-shirts.

Increase in Preference for Cotton Apparels to Support Market

The Fabric Type-Based Segments of the Global Textile Fabric Market are cotton, polyester, and polycottons. The polycottons segments is studied for 50/50%, 65/35%, 35/65%, 10/90%, 40/60%, and others. The cotton segment is likely to earn high revenue by the end of the evaluation term. MRFR finding suggest that the segment can secure 52.50% share of the overall market by 2025. The rise in demand for cotton fabricated t-shirts and other types of clothing can benefit the market.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The rise in partnerships and mergers among players can impact the competitive landscape of the textile fabric industry. The increase in number of new players entering the market can fuel the market expansion dynamics.

YI CHUN TEXTILE LTD (China)

Shahlon Group (India)

Bombay Rayon Fashions Limited (India)

China Textiles (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd (China)

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited (China)

Toray Textiles Europe Limited (UK)

Premier Textiles Limited (UK)

COFCO -CHINATEX (China)

Lauffenmühle (Germany)

Whaleys (Bradford) LTD (UK)

HuaFang Group (China)

Wolfin Textiles Ltd (UK)

Klopman International S.r.l. (Italy)

Antex Knitting Mills (US)

Coville (US)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd (India)

Arvind Limited (India)

Regional Status:

APAC Textile Fabric Market to Flourish

According to Regional Analysis of the Textile Fabrics Market, APAC market is likely to acquire the maximum share of the global market at 6.18% CAGR in the review period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rise in demand for sportswear. The easy accessibility of raw materials increases in disposable income, and low labor cost can play salient role in the upsurge of the regional market. The growing popularity of fabrics through promotions via social media and expansion of e-commerce sector can contribute the market growth.

Europe Market to Witness Significant Rise

The expansion of fashion industry can contribute significantly to the expansion of Textile Fabric Market in Europe. Europe textile fabric market is expected to secure the second largest market share by 2025. The presence of several fashion hubs and notable increase in demand for fabrics are causes that can add to the regional market rise. The introduction of new sports apparel is expected to augment the market growth. EU countries, such as; the UK, France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Spain, can contribute significantly to reinforce the market rise.

Surge in Home Furnishings Applications to Earn Profit for North America Market

In North America, the Textile Fabric Market is likely to rise at 5.87% CAGR in the study period. The upsurge in demand for fabric for designing outdoor clothing and t-shirts can favor the regional market. Alongside, the expansion of the market can be attributed to increase in utility of fabrics, for yarns and home furnishings production. The US can earn high profit North America Textile Fabric Market in the years ahead.

