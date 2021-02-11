Growing at 6% CAGR, Global Flavored Cigars Market Trends to Exceed US $7,200.00 Mn by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Flavored Cigars Market in 2019 was approximately USD 8,800 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7,200 Million by 2026. Top market players are Imperial Oliva Cigar Family, Tobacco, Swisher Sweets (Swisher International), Habanos, Davidoff of Geneva USA, General Cigar, Gurkha Cigars, Drew Estate, Miami Cigar and others.

“According to the research study, the global Flavored Cigars Market was estimated at USD 8,800 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 7,200 Million by 2026. The global Flavored Cigars Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2019 to 2026”.

The Flavored Cigars are which gives a distinctive taste of the cigar when smoked. Some of the flavored cigars such as smooth vanilla, peppers and spices, sweet honey, a sprinkling of botanicals and herbs, savory berry, and essences of coffee. Cigars are one type of flavored tobacco. Flavored tobacco products include types of cigarillos and cigars, cigarettes, hookah, and hookah tobacco. The magnitude of a cigar’s flavor is usually described as full, medium-full, medium, light-to-medium, and light. The premium flavored cigars are made from tobacco leaves cured with different types of essences, herbs, and botanicals such as fruits, cognac, and coffee.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Top Market Players

Imperial Oliva Cigar Family

Tobacco

Swisher Sweets (Swisher International)

Habanos

Davidoff of Geneva USA

General Cigar

Gurkha Cigars

Drew Estate

Miami Cigar

Arnold Andre

Avanti Cigar

Alec Bradley

Scinavian Tobacco Group (Havana Honeys’)

Rocky Patel

Arturo Fuente.

The health risks including increased risk of emerging various kinds of cancer and cardiovascular illnesses. The raw material producer companies include Tae-A Industrial Co. Ltd, Whole leaf Tobacco Company, star tobacco international, leaf only, and united Tobacco Company.

Global Market Classified into major regions like the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. China is leading the Asia Pacific flavored cigars market, followed by India. The diffident recovery is anticipated to be supported by an improvement in external demand, an increase in commodity prices in the Asia Pacific.

On the basis of type, the flavored cigars market is classified into a hand-made flavored cigar and machine-made flavored cigars. Machine-made flavored cigars are made through a mechanized process in a machine. These cigars generally contain various chemicals, paper, and preservatives. The mechanized process allows mass production of machine-made cigars. As machine-made cigar contains scrap generated from homogenized tobacco leaves with the limited labor force, the manufacturing cost is less compared to hand-rolled flavored cigars. as machine-made cigars are inexpensive, daily smokers prefer them over hand-rolled cigars. Hand-rolled flavored cigars are made by skilled workers and are consist of the filler, binder, and outer wrapper. Hand-rolled cigars are made with 100% pure tobacco leaves only, and not contains any other substance. Hand-rolled cigar manufacturing is skilled work and hence mass production is not possible for a manufacturer.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the flavored cigars market is classified into online and offline. Flavored cigar products are consumed by adult smokers, young smokers, inexperienced tobacco consumers, and the women population. Many online sites use to feature customer reviews for different products which helps other prospective buyers in making an unbiased purchasing decision. Heavy discounts, bundled offers, aggressive pricing, multiple payment options with added discounts and cash backs, easy return, and cash on delivery.

Browse the full “Flavored Cigars Market By Type (Machine-Made Flavored Cigar, and Hand-Made Flavored Cigar), and By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/flavored-cigars-market-by-type-machine-made-flavored

This report segments the flavored cigars market as follows:

Global Flavored Cigars Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Machine-Made Flavored Cigar

and Hand-Made Flavored Cigar

Global Flavored Cigars Market: By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online

Offline

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the flavored cigars market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 6%

It was established through primary research that the flavored cigars market was valued at around USD 88 Million in 2019

In terms of volume, the flavored cigars market stood at around 74 million in 2019.

Based on type segmentation, the “Machine-Made Flavored Cigar” category accounting for around 85% share, in 2019

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the “Online” category held the leading share at more than 27%, in 2019

