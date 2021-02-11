Wheat Starch Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1,203.32 Million by 2027- The Insight Partners

Ease of Incorporation in Wide Range of Food Applications Driving Wheat Starch Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study on “Wheat Starch Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Grade, and End-User Industry,” the wheat starch market was valued at US$ 1,016.95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,203.32 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027. The ease of incorporation in a wide range of food applications is driving the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes is hampering the market growth.

In 2019, Europe contributed to a significant share to the global wheat starch market. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to rising preference for convenience foods such as RTC and RTE food items with upsurge in the working class population and surging demand for wheat starch in the preparation of bakery products. Hectic and busy lifestyles of consumers in Europe are resulting in the increase in consumption of pasta, noodles, and other fast food items, wherein wheat starch is used. The manufacturers are continuously trying to enhance their products for meeting the continuously evolving customer demands, which is supporting the expansion of the wheat starch market in Europe. Moreover, the popularity of wheat starch as a thickening agent in puddings, soups, and salad dressing fuel the growth of wheat starch in the region.

Wheat starch is derived from the processed endosperm of wheat. The extraction process mainly involves removing protein from the wheat flour. It has an appearance similar to that of a corn starch or flour. Wheat starch forms an essential ingredient in the preparation of various food products due to its superior gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties. When used in food, wheat starch assists with texture, viscosity, gel formulation, binding, and moisture retention. It thickens the food through retrogradation and gelatinization mechanisms. The heat causes the starch to absorb water and swell, while increasing the clarity and viscosity. Once the viscosity reaches the maximum level, the cells move apart and reduce the viscosity. Later, when the product begins to cool again the viscosity increases, thus making the solution cloudy which leads to gel formation. Further, the wheat starch is being used in baking as a thickening agent to stabilize and improve texture of baked goods. It also helps with gelling and binding dough structure in thus can replace part of the wheat flour in many baking recipes. The modified wheat starch has been proven to possess superior emulsifying properties in certain food products. Wheat starch also finds application in confectionery products such as Turkish delight and in sausages and meat rolls. It is also effective in improving the head retention in beer. Thus, the widening range of applications of wheat starch due to the ease of use is driving the market growth.

Wheat Starch Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of type, the wheat starch market is segmented into native wheat starch and modified wheat starch; the native wheat starch segment dominated the market in 2019. Native starches are basically pure forms of starch. It has superior binding and moisture retention properties as compared to modified starch and thus extensively used in sausages, canned meat and other meat products. It is also used in soups, sauces and salad dressings to create smooth and creamy texture.

On the basis of grade, the wheat starch market is segmented into food grade and industrial grade; the food grade segment dominated the market in 2019. The food-grade wheat starch is used to thicken or strengthen products such as puddings, soups, sauces, and pie fillings. It also helps with texture, viscosity, gel-forming, adhesion, binding, and moisture retention abilities. This starch is also an essential material in high-quality restaurants, hotels, and domestic cooking applications.

Wheat Starch Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Agrana Group, Tereos SA, Crespel and Deiters, New Zealand Starch Company, and Sacchetto S.p.A. are among the major players operating in global wheat starch market. These companies are focused on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and research and development to expand their geographic presence and clientele.

In 2018, MGP Ingredients, Inc. entered into a merger agreement with an affiliate of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. and Pacific Ethanol Central, LLC which led to a sale of thirty percent equity ownership interest in Illinois Corn Processing, LLC ("ICP") to Pacific Ethanol. This has enabled MGP to fully focus on growing its core businesses of premium beverage alcohol and specialty ingredients products in North America.

