AchieveIt and Carahsoft Partner to Offer Industry-Leading Integrated Plan Management and Execution Software to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AchieveIt Online, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as AchieveIt’s public sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading integrated plan management and execution software available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.



“AchieveIt’s cloud-based enterprise software enables government agencies to more effectively manage and execute on their mission-critical initiatives. We empower these organizations with a platform that establishes uniformity in data collection and reporting, provides visibility to know what needs attention, and promotes accountability for world-class execution,” said Bob Walton, CRO/COO with AchieveIt. “We're pleased to have AchieveIt’s platform included in Carahsoft’s portfolio of best-of-breed software. This partnership will allow AchieveIt and Carahsoft to better serve government customers by delivering a solution that helps agencies execute on their mission-critical initiatives and build a high-performance government.”

AchieveIt is a cloud-based integrated plan management and execution software that helps public sector agencies manage mission-critical plans and initiatives and empowers teams to focus on executing strategic initiatives instead of working on manual tasks. AchieveIt allows leaders to monitor progress on key plans and initiatives in real time using a single, automated platform and accelerates IT modernization efforts by helping government agencies plan, manage and report information.

AchieveIt’s core capabilities help public sector customers:

Establish uniformity in data collection and reporting

Create visibility across plans and initiatives to know what needs attention

Promote accountability across the agency

Monitor performance of long-term projects with reports and dashboards

Enable informed decisions with real-time data and proper context



“As agencies transition their applications to the cloud, the need for simplified, secure and innovative solutions to manage and track crucial tasks is imperative,” said Alec Wyhs, Manager of the AchieveIt team at Carahsoft. “With the addition of AchieveIt to our offerings, government agencies now have access to strategic planning software that enables organizations to track, monitor and execute their business plans and initiatives with the support of our reseller partners.”

AchieveIt’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the AchieveIt team at Carahsoft at (800) 535-1559 or AchieveIt@carahsoft.com; or contact AchieveIt for a complimentary demo.

About AchieveIt

AchieveIt is the platform organizations use to connect, manage and execute their most important plans and initiatives. Too many great ideas never quite meet their expectations due to poor processes that limit visibility, accountability and alignment. With AchieveIt, organizations can finally make both planning and execution a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.achieveit.com and follow us on Twitter @goachieveit.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver AchieveIt, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

