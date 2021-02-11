Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market to Reach $522.7 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPU, MCU, DSP), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military and Civil Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest publication, titled “Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPU, MCU, DSP), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military and Civil Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027”, Meticulous Research® states that the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to reach $522.7 billion by 2027.

Semiconductor devices and circuits are used in diversified electronics devices including computers, laptops, telecommunications equipment, storage devices, mobile phones, medical equipment, and many common consumer electronics goods. Semiconductor and circuits manufacturing industry has long been considered as one of the largest contributors in the global technological developments and it is expected to continue its steady growth over the coming years, despite adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The market growth is primarily driven by factors, such as enhancements in the adoption of promising technologies including AI, IoT, big data analytics, drone and robotics, cloud computing, and 5Gtechnologies. This market is characterized by high competition among players operating in this industry and rapid pace of technological innovations resulting in declining prices of semiconductors. Increasing strategic collaborations among semiconductor vendors and electronics devices manufacturerers and increasing investment in R&D to strengthen product portfolio is also encouraging the demand for semiconductor components and circuits market. Proliferation of electronics and connected devices; increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles; and consistently increasing demand for IT hardware, office automation products, and consumer electronics including mobile phones, automotive products is also expected to support the growth of the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market during the forecast period. However, the need for construction of handy design with thin film coating, maintain easy integration of semiconductor chips with rapidly changing functionality requirements and technological advancements, and serious impact of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide are expected to challenge the growth of this market to a certain extent over the coming years.

The global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is segmented by component (memory, logic, analog, microprocessor, optoelectronics, discrete, microcontroller unit, sensors, DSP, others), type (intrinsic semiconductor, extrinsic semiconductor), material type (silicon, germanium, gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, others), application (data processing electronics, communication electronics, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial electronics, military & civil aerospace), and geography.

Based on the component, the memory device segment commanded the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2020. The growth in this market is attributed to the proliferation of mobile phones and computers; developments in the innovative technology including AI, big data analytics, storage devices, and cloud computing among others; decreasing prices for memory devices; increasing consumption of memory devices in electronic devices; and rising adoption of memory devices in data centers. This market is also slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, extrinsic semiconductors commanded the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2020. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the constantly growing demand from energy sector coupled with rising usage of extrinsic semiconductors in power electronics devices and high demand and criticality of these semiconductors in the fabrication process of advanced electronics components such as transistors, diodes, and integrated circuits, among others. Besides, technological advancements in the extrinsic semiconductors and their rising adoption mainly in electronics applications due to better efficiency are also supporting the consistent growth of the extrinsic semiconductors market.

Based on the material type, silicon-based semiconductors commanded the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2020. The growth in this market segment is attributed to the a wide range of applications across several industries such as telecommunication, aerospace, and electronics; rising demand of silicon-based sensors for IoT devices; growing demand of Nanodevices; increasing adoption of 5G technology; and easy availability of silicon-based semiconductors owing to the presence of large number of players. However, increasing usage of power electronics devices, increasing implementation for EV motors, and growing demand of SiC-based photovoltaic cells particularly in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for silicon carbide material based devices at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the data processing electronics segment commanded the largest share of the overall semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in 2020. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the proliferation of mobile phones and other connected devices; growing demand of MOS memory, micro components, and logic devices; and increasing demand of semiconductor components in data processing electronics devices. However, automotive electronics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness and adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles; proliferation of safety, electronics and infotainment systems, and advanced navigation tools in the next-generation autonomous vehicles; and growing deployments of AI and optoelectronics chips mainly for safety devices.

Geographically, the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing solutions market is segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market, followed by North America and Europe regions. The presence of multiple local, as well as international market players and high consumption of semiconductors and circuits by major electronic components and telecommunication hardware manufacturers, have led to large share of APAC in the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market. Furthermore, the growth in this market is driven by the increasing adoption of solar panels and electric vehicles, easy availability of semiconductor components, and increasing demand of ICs are the major factors driving the growth of the semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market in the Asia Pacific region.

The global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market is dominated by several players that compete for greater market share in all regional markets. In 2020, the global semiconductor and circuit manufacturing market was dominated by the top five players, namely, Intel Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and SK hynix, Inc. (South Korea). These companies hold a dominating position in the market owing to their strong brand recognition, diverse product offerings, strong distribution and sales network, and strong organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted over the years. In addition, strong geographic presence, and a number of strategic acquisitions and partnerships over the years have helped the companies to maintain their leadership position in the market. The other leading players operating in this market include Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component

Memory

Logic

Analog

Micro Processing Unit (MPU)

Optical Devices

Discrete

MicroController Unit (MCU)

Sensor

DSP

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Type

Intrinsic Semiconductor

Extrinsic Semiconductor P-Type Semiconductor N-Type Semiconductor



Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Material Type

Silicon

Germanium

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Carbide

Others

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Application

Data Processing Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Military and Civil Aerospace

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea Taiwan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

