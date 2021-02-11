Belardi Wong Expands Client Roster and Staff Amid Growth of DTC Category

Direct Marketing Agency Reaches 300+ Client Milestone, Elevates 2 Key Contributors to Leadership Positions and Adds 14 Employees

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belardi Wong, the premier direct marketing agency for direct-to-consumer brands, announced today a series of milestones, including record client growth, the promotion of two key executives and the addition of 14 new employees within the past year.



Belardi Wong hit the milestone of 300+ new clients at the beginning of January, following an unprecedented year in which the coronavirus pandemic forced rapid and fundamental changes in commerce and retail. Belardi Wong’s sustained growth through this period serves as a testament to the depth and breadth of its strategic services, which range from high-level marketing strategy to creative services and campaign execution.

To meet the growing demand, Belardi Wong has promoted two employees during the pandemic: Calla Murphy as Vice President of Digital and Integrated Marketing and Stephanie Taylor as Sr. Vice President of Acquisition Strategy. A seasoned marketing executive and consultant, Calla Murphy joined Belardi Wong most recently from home furnishings retailer Blu Dot, where she managed and executed marketing across email, digital marketing, social media, PR, and content creation. Stephanie Taylor joined Belardi Wong two years ago after spending more than a decade overseeing customer acquisition strategy at Restoration Hardware.

“Calla and Stephanie have been essential to our growth within the past year,” said President, Polly Wong. “Both have held top positions at leading brands in our industry and bring first-hand experience dealing with the very problems we solve for our clients.”

The company has also added 14 new hires within the past 12 months. The new hires span across digital, analytics, strategic services, acquisition services, insert media, and corporate marketing. The Emerging Brands team has tripled in size to support a wave of new direct mail launches.

“We’ve been fortunate,” said Donna Belardi, Chairman and CEO. “The DTC business model proved resilient during the pandemic, and so did direct marketing in mail and digital, which have been critical channels in the stay-at-home economy. This market has rewarded brands that stayed the course and leaned into direct channels for retention and acquisition. It’s been a challenging but rewarding to partner with them on that journey.”

Belardi Wong is hiring. For more information visit BelardiWong.com

About Belardi Wong

Belardi Wong is a leading full-service marketing strategy and creative services firm specializing in direct mail and print. Founded in 1997, Belardi Wong has spearheaded customer acquisition and retention strategy for leading brands across multiple verticals, including Arhaus, Parachute Home, Blu Dot, Serena & Lily, Backcountry, Lunya, Burton, Johnny Was, Naked Cashmere, Buck Mason, Bombas, Birkenstock, Lakeshore Learning, Tea Collection and many more. From the creation of a prospecting list to the nurturing of long-time customers, Belardi Wong’s comprehensive suite of products and services has made them the leading go-to partners for brands looking to find new customers, increase market share and improve bottom-line profitability. To learn more, visit belardiwong.com.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Belardi Wong

347-878-5977

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com