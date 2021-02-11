Quisitive Engages Adrian Martinez to Assist in the Development of LedgerPay’s Risk Management Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, announced today that it has retained banking and financial technology (“fintech”) industries expert Adrian Martinez as an advisor to the development of Quisitive’s LedgerPay risk management program.



Mr. Martinez brings over 25 years of combined experience to Quisitive, having served in advisory roles across banking, consumer finance, and payments, with a specialization in risk management. In particular, Mr. Martinez has previously held senior-level positions at HSBC Holdings and currently provides advisory and consulting services to company executives, in addition to capital markets advisory services, at Lucinse and Charles Towne Holdings, respectively.

Mr. Martinez will help the Quisitive LedgerPay team finalize its risk management program in conjunction with acting as a liaison to the recently announced bank sponsor. Additionally, Mr. Martinez will also be involved in the due diligence process of vetting prospective LedgerPay M&A targets by performing risk assessments and data analysis on merchant portfolios and operations.

“Adrian’s wealth of knowledge and experience of risk management within the payments space is a significant value add to our LedgerPay team,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Adrian possesses a marketable skill set in a very niche industry, which is a rare find. Going forward, he will play a vital role in ramping up our LedgerPay risk management program and helping our solution get to scale as we look to acquire merchants with high-volume transactions. We look forward to leveraging his many talents and expertise in our effort to execute on our near-term objectives.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as CRG emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

About LedgerPay:

LedgerPay is a Payments IntelligenceSM platform and data insights company that transforms everyday transaction data into seamless customer engagement for brick-and-mortar and e-commerce merchants. For more information, visit www.LedgerPay.com.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information



Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to proposed activities and strategy. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to successfully execute the LedgerPay strategy, additional steps needed to achieve the general marketability and commercialization of LedgerPay, the ability to successfully execute on the Company's corporate strategies, the limited history of operations of the Company's LedgerPay business and future business strategy, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated May 15, 2020 available on SEDAR. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.