Skylight Health to Present at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), has been invited to present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference that will be held on February 17-19, 2021.



BTIG has 3,000+ institutional and corporate clients, with global locations across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. The firm specializes in investment banking, sales & trading, and equity research. BTIG expects host nearly 100 corporate management teams throughout the three-day event which includes thematic panels, company presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings.

Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO of Skylight Health will present at the following time:

Thursday, February 18, 2021

2:30 – 2:55 PM ET

A video playback of the presentation will be made available in the News section of the Company’s website once it is made available to the Company.

“Our 2021 conference provides an opportunity for participants to interact with some of the most innovative healthcare companies and astute investors in the world. We look forward to inspiring insightful conversations about the future of the industry that will offer our clients new perspectives,” noted David Lenchus, Director of Research at BTIG.

BTIG’s Corporate Access program hosts client events across the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping as well as technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 650 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 155,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 16 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

