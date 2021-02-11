Aegis Sciences Corporation and Walgreens announce expansion of COVID-19 diagnostic testing

The expanded relationship covering more than 3,000 locations will allow Walgreens to significantly increase its COVID-19 testing capacity

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn. and DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading healthcare company that provides clinically innovative medication compliance testing and consulting services to providers, and Walgreens today announced an expansion of their arrangement for the performance of fast and accurate COVID-19 diagnostic testing as Walgreens further expands COVID-19 drive-thru testing nationwide. Together, the companies are in the process of substantially increasing their testing services to provide additional testing capacity with best-in-class turnaround times across more than 3,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations in February. In the coming months, additional growth plans are anticipated.



“Aegis Sciences and Walgreens share a common goal: to provide nationwide access to fast and accurate COVID-19 testing. Aegis’s Real Time RT-PCR testing is the diagnostic gold standard with turnaround time of less than 24 hours,” said Dr. Frank Basile, Chief Executive Officer, Aegis Sciences Corporation. “We are excited to continue expanding our relationship over the coming months, offering this needed testing in more Walgreens locations and providing more Walgreens customers access to fast and accurate COVID-19 testing.”

“The expanded collaboration between Aegis Sciences and Walgreens further builds on our commitment to improve access to COVID-19 testing in the communities we serve,” said Rick Gates, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy at Walgreens. “With vaccine inventory still very limited, testing remains one of the best defenses against COVID-19 and the opportunity to stop further community spread.”

Since launching COVID-19 testing on April 15, 2020, Aegis has quickly increased testing capacity to meet the needs of communities across the United States. Early last fall, Aegis was selected to participate in the National Institutes of Health Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative and received an NIH grant to expand COVID-19 testing capacity to 60,000 tests per day by September 30, 2020. Since then, Aegis has further increased capacity and is currently able to perform over 100,000 tests per day within a targeted 24-hour or less turnaround time. In January 2021, Aegis was awarded an additional NIH grant due to the success in rapidly expanding its testing program, while maintaining its industry leading turnaround time.

Since launching COVID-19 testing in April 2020, Aegis has performed over 3 million COVID-19 tests. Aegis is constantly working to expedite its testing results, which typically report in 24 hours or less after receipt in the lab, and transparently displays its turnaround time on its website at https://www.aegislabs.com/our-services/covid19-testing/. Aegis is authorized to perform testing and provides all required public health reporting in all 50 states.

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.aegislabs.com/.

Aegis’s testing project is supported by the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) initiative and has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health, Department of Health and Human Services, under Contract No. 75N92020C00022 .

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

Contact(s)

Molly Sheehan

Walgreens Media Relations

media@walgreens.com

Minh Le

Aegis Media Relations

Minh.le@finnpartners.com