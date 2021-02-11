Precision Laser Delivers Permanent Hair Reduction with the Industry-Leading MeDioStar Diode Laser in Easton, Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- Easton, Pennsylvania, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Laser is the leading laser provider for aesthetic treatments throughout Easton, Pennsylvania. The family-owned and operated business started as a tattoo removal specialty clinic and has since expanded its services to meet its clients' growing demands. They recently added the industry-leading MeDioStar diode laser to provide long-lasting hair removal, vascular lesion removal, and more.

"When we were solely removing unwanted tattoos, it didn't take long before our clients started requesting other treatments, especially laser hair removal. We knew if we were going to grow our practice, we'd need the right technology to continue our promise of providing the best treatments and results throughout Easton," said Tom Aversa, owner. "We wanted a laser that was fast, effective, and reliable for all skin types. The MeDioStar laser delivers on all accounts and more thanks to its industry-leading spot size and ability to treat freshly tanned skin. Its versatility in treating spider veins, age spots, and other aesthetic treatments is an added plus!"

The MeDioStar is the industry's ultimate diode laser for a wide range of aesthetic procedures. Manufactured by Asclepion Laser Technologies and backed by Astanza, the MeDioStar is revolutionizing laser hair removal thanks to its cutting-edge features, including an integrated cooling system, unique 810 and 940 nm wavelength mix, impressive 10 cm2 spot size for the fastest treatments, and ability to treat all skin types safely.

"The success and rapid growth of Precision Laser comes as no surprise. Every decision the Aversa family makes stems from serving their clients' needs, from their customer service to the technology they invest in," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "We couldn't be prouder to partner with such a hard-working team."

About Precision Laser

Precision Laser is a family-owned aesthetic laser practice in Easton, Pennsylvania that was founded in 2019. Their services include laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, vascular lesion removal, pigmented lesion removal, acne treatment, and more. Their team of licensed experts uses cutting-edge technology and safe laser protocols to deliver the best skin results throughout Easton, New Jersey, and the greater Lehigh Valley area.

Precision Laser provides free consultations and affordable pricing to make laser treatments accessible to everyone. To learn more about their services or book an appointment, visit https://precisionlaserspecialists.com/ or call (484) 306-0089. Precision Laser is located at 42 S 3rd Street Easton, PA 18042.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

