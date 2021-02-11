Reputation Welcomes Dave Mingle as Vice President of Customer Experience

An Industry Veteran, Mingle Joins Reputation to Spearhead the Company’s Customer Experience Strategy

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced the appointment of Dave Mingle as vice president of customer experience. In this role, Mingle will lead Reputation’s global customer experience practice and will serve on the company’s executive team. Mingle’s appointment is in direct response to Reputation’s customers, who increasingly look to Reputation to be their single source of truth and action for managing the end-to-end experience of their customers.



Mingle brings to Reputation more than 30 years of expertise and success leading customer experience (CX) strategy and operations for some of the most recognizable enterprise technology and global automotive OEM brands in the world. His appointment is the latest nod to Reputation’s strengthening position in the experience management market with its Reputation Experience Management (RXM) Platform solution. Today, customers expect world-class engagement experiences with brands, and those experiences — good or bad — are broadcast on social media for the world to see. With their reputations on the line and an imperative to shape and influence the customer experience, brands have increasingly turned to technology like Reputation’s RXM Platform to help. In fact, the company is seeing significant growth in its customer base, making Mingle’s extra muscle and industry expertise a welcome and timely addition.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dave Mingle to the Reputation team,” said Jason Grier, chief customer officer at Reputation. “His experience building and operationalizing world-class customer experience programs will help us continue to excel in the enterprise CX space. With Dave on our team, we are well on our way to crafting a built to last company in the customer experience market.”

Before joining Reputation, Mingle worked in various leadership roles for General Motors, Nissan and Chrome Systems. He received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois. Additionally, Mingle sits on the board of directors of the Judson Center and Dutton Farm, nonprofits serving individuals with disabilities and their families across Southeast Michigan.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

Shelby Valdez

Reputation

svaldez@reputation.com

Brigit Valencia

BOCA Communications

360.597.4516

reputation@bocacommunications.com

﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca8c904f-8cc4-4df2-b6e8-1680454f717b