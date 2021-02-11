Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents

/EIN News/ -- Webinar includes experts in pet health and training including TV host and best-selling author Victoria Stilwell, Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Steve Weinrauch and Dr. Carrie Jurney, president of Not One More Vet and owner of Jurney Veterinary Neurology



SEATTLE, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, will host a webinar for new pet parents and those considering adding a new pet to their family. The live webinar, ‘Jedi mind tricks for new pet parents: Training for success,’ will be held Thursday, February 18 at 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST.

During the pandemic, there has been an increase in families turning to the companionship and comfort that pets can bring into their lives and their homes. This webinar will offer advice and tips from leading pet health experts on how new pet parents can find the right dog for their family—and how to keep them healthy and happy during these times.

Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion and Founder of MightyVet will be joined on the webinar by best-selling author and star of “It’s Me or the Dog,” Victoria Stilwell, along with Dr. Carrie Jurney, president of Not One More Vet.

“As pet parents ourselves, we know the excitement – and the anxiety – that can come with bringing a new pet into the home,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, chief veterinary officer at Trupanion. “Whether you are welcoming a new dog to your family, or looking for helpful training tips for the pet you’ve recently brought home, our aim is to provide the information needed to keep the pets we all love safe, healthy, and happy.”

The webinar will provide insight into what veterinarians and dog trainers would like people to know before adopting a dog. New pet owners will also learn about the traits and temperaments of different breeds, how to prepare their home for a new dog, training tips for dogs of all ages, and more.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions to the panel. Pet owners, and those interested in the topic, can access the webinar for free on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Trupanion/

WHO: Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS, chief veterinary officer, Trupanion, Founder, MightyVet, best-selling author, Victoria Stilwell, and Carrie Jurney, DVM, DACVIM, CCFP, president of Not One More Vet and owner of Jurney Veterinary Neurology.

WHAT: A free webinar for pet parents, or potential pet parents, with advice and tips from leading pet health and training experts on how to find the right dog for them—and how to successfully train them and keep each other happy during these times.

WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 4:00 p.m. PST / 7:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: The webinar will be streamed on Facebook Live at Trupanion: https://www.facebook.com/Trupanion/

For additional information visit: https://fb.me/e/E8QT0irc

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 530,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

