Carmichael Consulting Solutions Celebrates 10 Years Fostering IT Excellence by Giving Back to the Community That Supported Them

/EIN News/ -- ROSWELL, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmichael Consulting Solutions, a Roswell-based Managed IT Services provider and member of the Apple Consultants Network, announced today it has reached its 10-year milestone. Since forming the IT Support company in 2011, Carmichael has helped meet the technology requirements of more than 400 businesses, individuals and nonprofits from across metro Atlanta.



“From the very beginning we have embraced an approach of treating customers as we would friends and family members, delivering unwavering support to businesses and organizations large and small in their time of need,” said Carmichael Consulting President, Tyler Jones. “In response, we have built a loyal community of customers who count on us for advice and expertise and that we have similarly counted on for the growth of our business over the past decade.”

A key component of our success has been Carmichael’s early commitment to supporting the community. Since 2012, Carmichael has been providing services to key non-profits operating in the North Fulton community including Children’s Development Academy, Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb, and The Drake House. What was initially a simple offer of support has quickly grown into a trusted partnership.

“Community involvement has played a significant role in the success of our business and in the satisfaction of our employees,” explains Jones.

Attracting and retaining a satisfied group of customers was enabled by the high quality, professional talent that Carmichael has been able to count among their team members. Finding reliable IT support professionals who share Carmichael’s strong work ethic and commitment to community proved easier than originally thought. “We’ve been able to carefully build our staff by looking to members of the community that we serve and encouraging and being responsive to the generous recommendations and referrals they’ve shared. The result has been a tight-knit and talented team,” continues Jones.

Rather than attempt a formal gathering of customers and employees during the pandemic, Carmichael has chosen to thank the business and local community for its support throughout the years by making donations, as chosen by each of their clients, to the following non-profits working hard to service the community throughout this difficult period:

Children’s Development Academy

The Children’s Development Academy (CDA) provides affordable early learning programs and childcare for preschool children in the metro Atlanta area. The CDA prepares children for success in education and life. And our childcare services enable hard working parents to maintain full-time employment to support their families. For more information on the Children’s Development Academy, please visit https://cdakids.org/

Family Promise of North Fulton/DeKalb

Family Promise of North Fulton/Dekalb helps families with children who are experiencing “situational homelessness,” and families at immanent risk for homelessness, achieve sustainable independence. We provide temporary housing, hospitality, case management and education for families seeking shelter and enable parents to continue parenting their children. Family Promise is a collaboration among a network of congregations of diverse faiths — churches, parishes and temples — joining forces to provide housing, beds, meals, mentoring and fellowship that support and empower families to move out of crisis mode. For more information on Family Promise, please visit http://www.familypromisenfd.org.

The Drake House

The Drake House provides a lifeline of supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in north Metro Atlanta. Our educational, empowerment, and mentoring programs assist our families in becoming financially self-sufficient and establishing stable housing post-program. The Drake House is the only agency in the area offering an emergency residential program with private housing, serving approximately 40 families with 80 children per year. For more information on The Drake House mission and programs, please visit www.thedrakehouse.org

About Carmichael Consulting Solutions

As a full-service IT solution provider, Carmichael Consulting provides IT support as well as technology planning for business requirements spanning your entire network: from server to desktop, or mobile device, and into the cloud. The team boasts decades of corporate experience with both Windows and iOS and are thus well prepared to support today’s organizations as they adopt a BYOD approach to technology. Carmichael Consulting is a proud member of the Apple Consultants Network, the Dell Consultants network, Clio Certified Consultants, and are Microsoft Partners as well as Cisco Meraki Partners and Google Workspace Partners. For more information, please visit: http://www.carmichaelconsulting.net.

For more information, contact: Malinda Lackey Michael Mackenzie Communications (404) 937-6457