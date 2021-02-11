Eve & Co Completes First Shipment of Dried Flower Products to the Province of New Brunswick

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVD) is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis products to Cannabis NB. Eve & Co’s cannabis products will be available on Cannabis NB’s website (www.cannabis-nb.com) and can be purchased at licensed New Brunswick retailers.

The first shipment consisted of Eve & Co’s new 28g dried flower products, available in Sativa Blend and Indica Blend. The cannabis flower in these new products is sun-grown in Southwestern Ontario, hang-dried, machine-trimmed and hand-finished to maintain optimal flavour and quality.

“Our team has been working hard to expand our distribution within the Canadian market, and we are excited to be able to offer our new 28g cannabis flower products to New Brunswick. We are very happy to be working with the wonderful team at Cannabis NB and look forward to building a strong relationship”, said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

New Brunswick is the fifth Canadian province into which the Company has supplied cannabis products. Eve & Co has plans to continue expanding distribution and product offerings throughout the Canadian adult-use market during 2021.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

