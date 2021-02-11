OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Throdahl, Chief Executive Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Event: BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference Format: Fireside Chat and One-on-One Meetings Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021 Location: Virtual Time: 10:00am ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com.

Investors participating in the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one call with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their BTIG representative, or James Salierno of The Ruth Group at jsalierno@theruthgroup.com.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contact

The Ruth Group

James Salierno

(646) 536-7028

jsalierno@theruthgroup.com