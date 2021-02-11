ModelOp Names Kyle Zulinski as Head of Global Sales

Enterprise sales leader to accelerate company sales in fast-growing ModelOps market

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the pioneer of ModelOps software for large enterprises, today announced that Kyle Zulinski has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. Kyle will report to Pete Foley, Chief Executive Officer of ModelOp. In his new role, Zulinski will lead the revenue growth of the company in the expanding ModelOps market.



ModelOp and its product, ModelOp Center, serve Global 2000 companies, helping them accelerate their AI initiatives. By offering pre-defined model operations processes, referred to as model life cycles, and a library of monitoring models for immediate detection and remediation of risk and performance problems, ModelOp Center is uniquely positioned to accelerate the operationalization of AI, ML and traditional models by as much as 50%, leading to faster revenue benefits.

Zulinski brings extensive experience in global enterprise IT markets and a proven track record of delivering predictable and positive business outcomes for customers.

“We’re excited to have Kyle join our leadership team,” Foley said. “Kyle’s leadership experience and customer-centric focus aligns with ModelOp’s strategy and that of our customers. His passion for business and customer success will further strengthen our commitment to help enterprises govern and scale their AI initiatives.”

Zulinski joins ModelOp from BMC Software where he most recently served as Director of North American Sales for the Digital Business Automation business unit and led double-digit growth last year. Kyle has a proven track record of improving revenue performance through excellence in sales execution and trusted relationships with both customers and industry experts.

“I was immediately drawn to ModelOp because of the company’s focus, innovation and leadership in addressing the new and growing challenges with model operations,” says Zulinski. “The ModelOps market is still emerging but growing at a rapid pace. Providers like ModelOp who understand the issues and complexities that enterprises face with AI initiatives will play a big role in the market growth and I am thrilled to be able to lead that effort for the company.”

About ModelOp:

ModelOp, the pioneer of ModelOps software, enables large enterprises to address the critical governance and scale challenges necessary to fully unlock the transformational value of enterprise AI and machine learning investments. Core to any AI orchestration platform, G2000 companies use ModelOp Center to govern, monitor and orchestrate models across the enterprise and deliver reliable, compliant and scalable AI initiatives. For more information visit www.modelop.com.

Press Inquiries:

Linda Maggi for ModelOp

(832) 499-5193

marketing@modelop.com

