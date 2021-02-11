Northbridge Financial Corporation Distributing $3 Million To Customers Through Small Business Relief Grant Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small businesses at the heart of our communities have been heavily impacted by the financial pressures created by the pandemic. In support of its small business customers across the country, Northbridge Financial Corporation has distributed $3 million in relief grants to assist those who have been directly impacted by the pandemic.



“Small businesses have faced many challenges as a result of mandated shutdowns and public health restrictions,” said Silvy Wright, CEO of Northbridge Financial. “We’re pleased to provide meaningful support to our small business customers at this critical time, to ensure they not only recover, but thrive for years to come.”

The Northbridge grant program provides a one-time payment of up to $3,000 to help cover COVID-19 related expenses incurred since the start of the pandemic. This includes the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), renovation of facilities to comply with re-opening guidelines, website and e-commerce enhancements and other expenses related to operating and sustaining the business during the pandemic.

Due to the volume of applications received in the first day of opening the program, Northbridge contributed an additional $1 million to its initial $2 million grant program, bringing the total grant fund to $3 million. As a result, over 1,000 small businesses across the country will be receiving grants.

Northbridge chose the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) to administer the program given its experience managing large scale national grant programs in support of small business. Leveraging their existing platforms enabled Northbridge to quickly roll out this grant program and provide immediate relief to customers.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and lifeblood of our communities,” said Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. “We encourage Canadians to shop local and support small businesses at a time when they need it most and applaud Northbridge for the quick and meaningful action they have taken to help their customers.”

About Northbridge Financial Corporation

Northbridge Financial Corporation is a leading commercial property and casualty insurance company that has helped protect Canadian businesses for more than 100 years. We offer a wide range of innovative solutions to Canadian businesses through our Northbridge Insurance, Federated Insurance, and TruShield Insurance brands. We are proud to be a 100% Canadian company, wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings.

About the Ontario Chamber of Commerce

For more than a century, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has been the non-partisan, indispensable partner of Ontario business. The OCC’s mission is to support economic growth in Ontario by defending business priorities at Queen’s Park on behalf of its network’s diverse 60,000 members.

