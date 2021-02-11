UPDATE - HP Introduces First-of-its-kind Sustainable Impact Program for Partners to Extend Impact on Climate Change, Human Rights and Digital Divide

/EIN News/ -- New HP Amplify Impact program represents major step forward in company’s ambitious goal to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030



PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify™ Impact, an industry-first partner assessment, resource and training program aimed at driving meaningful change across its three Sustainable Impact pillars – Planet, with an emphasis on climate change; People with an emphasis on human rights and social justice; and Community with an emphasis on bridging the digital divide. Partners that pledge to join the HP Amplify Impact program will work with HP to assess their own practices while tapping into the company’s extensive investments and initiatives.

“Our goal is to work with our partners to help drive a more circular and low-carbon economy, cultivate a more diverse, inclusive and equitable supply chain and improve the vitality and resilience of local communities,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “The strength and reach of our ecosystem are substantial and by bringing our partners with us on this journey, we can work together to create a more sustainable and just world.”

Creating an Ecosystem of Accountability

The HP Amplify Impact program helps to empower partners to set bold, long-term objectives to drive positive impact. HP aims to enroll at least half of its HP Amplify partners in the voluntary Impact program by 2025. Participating partners will be recognized via certification and an annual awards program. The mission of the program is to drive accountability throughout the IT industry across the following key pillars:

Planet : Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions.

: Drive toward a net-zero carbon, fully regenerative circular economy while creating the industry’s most sustainable portfolio of technology, services and solutions. People: Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DE&I) culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force.

Respecting human rights, enabling people across the value chain to thrive and cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive (DE&I) culture through initiatives such as the HP Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force. Community: Empower communities through the power of technology. Help eliminate the digital divide that prevents too many from accessing the education, jobs and healthcare needed to thrive.



Sustainable Impact: A Business Imperative

As reflected in HP’s annual Sustainable Impact Report, a commitment to Sustainable Impact isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also good for business. In 2020, Sustainable Impact helped HP win more than $1 billion in new sales1 —a testament to the high-performance, purpose-driven culture that unites the HP ecosystem and global partner community.

It also reflects the changing role of corporations in society. HP is committed to both creating value for its shareholders while building a brighter future for all stakeholders. As a result of decades spent working towards sustainability goals to create positive change, HP is recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies and is well-poised to support the HP Amplify partner community with the resources required to identify potential gaps and provide the guidance necessary to achieve partner goals.

A Resilient Path for HP Amplify Partners

All HP Amplify partners can access HP’s world-class Sustainable Impact resources no matter where they are on their journey to a more sustainable world. HP will provide all HP Amplify partners with access to training, sales tools, marketing assets, and access to HP’s Sustainability & Compliance Centre (SCC), HP LIFE and HP Planet Partners. In addition, HP will work closely with partners in select countries on the initial roll out of two distinct tracks:

Catalyst: Catalyst members will take the HP Amplify Impact Pledge, participate in a sustainability assessment, and report sales opportunities. Initial roll out includes 19 countries: United States, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, UAE, Singapore, Philippines, India, Germany, UK, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa and Australia.

Catalyst members will take the HP Amplify Impact Pledge, participate in a sustainability assessment, and report sales opportunities. Initial roll out includes 19 countries: United States, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, UAE, Singapore, Philippines, India, Germany, UK, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa and Australia. Changemaker: The Changemaker track is optimized to assist partners that do not yet have a sustainability plan in place and commit to investing in the sustainability journey. HP will closely collaborate with and support Changemaker members in the development of a long-term sustainability plan which will put them on a path to be recognized as a business that is focused on creating meaningful change. Initial roll out includes 7 countries: France, Italy, Spain, Canada, South Africa, Australia and select partners in the United States.

For additional details on HP Amplify Impact, visit our newsroom. Current HP Amplify partners can learn more about HP Amplify Impact by visiting the HP Partner Portal.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.



Resources:

1 In 2020, we tracked $1.1 billion in new sales (total contract value) in which sustainability criteria were a known consideration and were supported actively by HP’s Sustainability and Compliance organization and Commercial organization.