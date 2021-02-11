First Cloud-Native Forensics Firm Cado Security Welcomes Seven Industry Leaders to its Global Team

Cado Security appoints seven cybersecurity experts to global team at a time of increased demand for cybersecurity solutions that can rapidly investigate cloud and container environments.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, England, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board appointees and key executives quickly onboard after closing seed funding round

Cado Security, the first and leading cloud-native digital forensics and response platform, today announced the appointment of seven cybersecurity experts to all levels of its global team. Together these new team members bring decades of front-line incident response experience and cybersecurity leadership to the firm. This announcement comes at a time of increased demand for cybersecurity solutions that can rapidly investigate cloud and container environments, a concern bolstered by high-profile breaches, including the SolarWinds incident revealed in December 2020.

Cado Security welcomes cybersecurity expert and former UK national security leader Neil Thompson to its board of directors. The company also is pleased to onboard four industry luminaries to its board of advisors: Matt Georgy, CTO at [redacted]; Richard Horne, Partner at PwC; Gunter Ollmann, CSO, Cloud and AI Security at Microsoft; and Jason Pfeiffer, Senior Vice President of Product at ReliaQuest. Cado Security has also onboarded two key executives: Jessica Stanford, VP of Growth, and Allan Carchrie, Head of Solution Management. Each individual brings a wealth of experience and insight to the company.

“Our company mission is to help incident response teams quickly and easily conduct forensics and response regardless of where the infrastructure is – which is increasingly in the cloud. We’re thrilled to have so many experienced and knowledgeable leaders join us to assist in this journey. There is no doubt their expertise will help us more quickly bring the Cado Response platform to the cybersecurity teams that need it most.” James Campbell, CEO and co-founder said.

Neil Thompson brings an impressive set of credentials to his role on the board of directors. Thompson served in the UK Cabinet Office as the first Head of the Office of Cyber Security and established the National Cyber Security Programme. Mr. Thompson commented, “The battle between cyber attackers and defenders is a continuous struggle. We must have security tools that enable us to move faster than the most sophisticated attackers. Cado Security is doing that by modernizing digital forensics, which is long overdue. They are building a platform that security experts already absolutely love because it makes their job more efficient and effective, and there are even greater developments on the roadmap ahead. I’m looking forward to joining Cado’s journey.”

Today’s announcement builds upon Cado Security’s recent closing of its seed funding round from Ten Eleven Ventures, announced in November 2020. With funding and an expanded team in place, as well as significant early customer traction, Cado Security has opened access to its Cado Response platform to pilot customers. Cado also offers several free community tools, including Cado Live, Cado Host, and Cado Cloud Collector, all available on the website. The company is also hiring for engineering positions, listed on its website.

About Cado Security:

Cado Security offers the world’s first cloud-native forensics and response platform to help organizations respond to security incidents. The Cado Response Platform revolutionizes the digital forensics space with automation and speed that enables security teams to save time and money on investigations. Cado Security was founded in 2020 by CEO James Campbell (previously a Director in PwC’s Cyber practice, and the Assistant Director of Operations at the Australian Signals Directorate, Australian Cyber Security Centre) and CTO Christopher Doman (previously the creator of the ThreatCrowd platform). For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

Media Contact: Cado Security - jstanford@cadosecurity.com





News via: KISS PR Story PressWire







This news has been published for the above source. Cado Security [ID=16880]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment