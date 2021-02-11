Holy Name Medical Center Launches One-Stick Hospitalization as New Inpatient Standard of Care

First in New Jersey to standardize on needle-free blood collection procedure, Holy Name builds on its reputation as a technology and treatment innovator; demonstrates power of virtual training amidst COVID-19 era

/EIN News/ -- TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holy Name Medical Center today announced that it is the first hospital in New Jersey among a growing number of health systems nationwide to offer needle-free blood draws for inpatients using the PIVO™ device from vascular access technology pioneer Velano Vascular. As part of this effort, Holy Name is deploying a new telepresence technology, also provided by Velano, to train staff virtually on the PIVO procedure in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.



By adopting this new standard of care known as One-Stick Hospitalization, Holy Name is again leading the charge for better medicine and building on a number of other recent landmark achievements. With this procedure, Holy Name staff can extract high quality blood draws easily and humanely from patients’ indwelling IV lines without requiring additional needle sticks, resulting in a safer, better experience.

“Holy Name is proudly on the leading edge of today’s most innovative clinical practices, and we remain committed to enhancing both the patient and staff experience by removing the needle from blood collection,” said Adam Jarrett, MD, EVP and chief medical officer at Holy Name. “The One-Stick Hospitalization movement transforms a universally dreaded and unpleasant experience into a patient satisfier – improving the standard, quality, and cost of care for everyone involved.”

To train staff on proper use of Velano’s technology, Holy Name has deployed Velano Vascular’s virtual training platform. The company’s remotely piloted trainers enable Holy Name staff to receive real-time, bedside training from Velano nurse educators while limiting in-person interaction and exposure during the pandemic.

“The pandemic is actively changing the way we practice medicine and will undoubtedly move us to a place where telepresence for new product and practice training and engagement is a routine part of healthcare,” said Michele Acito, DNP, NP, NE-BC, EVP and chief nursing officer at Holy Name Medical Center. “We are excited to be one of the first hospitals in the country to embrace virtual training as part of adopting this new vascular access practice that touches every single one of our inpatients.”

Learn more about how Holy Name is ranked among the best hospitals in the nation for patient care, clinical performance and workplace excellence

