Dormie Network Announces Foundation Following Successful 2020 Giving Initiative

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dormie Network, a national network of private destination golf clubs, is proud to announce the Dormie Network Foundation as a 501(c)(3) organization.The network launched its giving initiative in February 2020 to establish direct support for nonprofit organizations across the United States, with a commitment of donating more than $5.5 million in in-kind product for auction fundraising. The initiative’s inaugural year was a success, with more than 300 nonprofits’ fundraising efforts bolstered with donations of multi-club golf memberships and stay and play packages.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the network’s nonprofit partners initially cancelled or postponed fundraising events, with a quick pivot to online events. Strategic thinking throughout the nonprofit community ensured their fundraising efforts were successful: by EOY 2020, in-kind donations from Dormie Network helped to raise nearly $1,244,000.

Closures and limited capacity at the clubs due to COVID-19 safety protocols reduced work hours for many of the network’s caddie partners. In May, Dormie Network launched a fundraising campaign to assist with income replacement, and members raised nearly $75,000 to be directly distributed to caddies at locations that were most impacted. The network also partnered with the ClubsHelp Foundation, providing critical funding to frontline workers battling COVID, to which members contributed nearly $33,000 in support in just a matter of days.

In tandem with the $5.5M in-kind commitment and emergency fundraising efforts, Dormie Network moved ahead as scheduled with the Dormie Day of Giving series. Each of the network’s six golf clubs hosted a single-day tournament, of which all proceeds benefited Folds of Honor, Youth on Course, and local chapters of The First Tee associated with each course location. These events raised $80,000 and laid the groundwork for this annual initiative. Planning for the 2021 series is underway, with proceeds to benefit the Dormie Network Foundation.

In total, Dormie Network, alongside its membership community, secured more than $1,431,000 in direct funding for our nonprofit partners in 2020. Looking ahead to 2021, the Foundation has begun building a direct cash granting initiative to benefit organizations within its four giving pillars: youth golf, environmental initiatives, military / first responder organizations, and healthcare / humanitarian efforts. Granting periods will open in fall 2021, with donations finalized in December.

